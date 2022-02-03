Alabama's Additions on National Signing Day Under Nick Saban

Here are the Crimson Tide greats who considered going elsewhere until the last possible day.

Since the creation of the early signing period in 2017, National Signing Day in February has grown less and less important, as schools secure most of their recruiting hauls in mid-December.

Alabama had 24 incoming freshman locked in for the class of 2022 as well as three important transfer portal additions, but the Crimson Tide proved it was not finished, landing 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end out of Louisiana Danny Lewis Jr. on Wednesday afternoon.

With that being said, here are some other notable recruits throughout the Nick Saban era at Alabama who have made their decision on what has come to be known as 'Late' Signing Day, in no particular order.

Julio Jones (2008)

Five-star, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

Jones is often pointed to as the recruit that changed the narrative for Alabama under Nick Saban. He was an instant impact player for Alabama, and the Foley, Alabama native chose the Crimson Tide in February of 2008 with all eyes on him.

DeVonta Smith (2017)

Four-star, 6-foot-1, 165 pounds

The Heisman Winner. DeVonta Smith broke just about every all-time receiving record at the Capstone. Smith was sought after by schools all across the country, including the close-to-home LSU Tigers. Smith picked Alabama, and his legendary four years for the Crimson Tide proved that he made the right decision.

Jaylen Waddle (2018)

Four-star, 5-foot-10, 177 pounds

A Texas native, Waddle had his pick of the litter when it came to playing college football. Alabama was able to sneak the speedster away from his in-state programs, and Waddle immediately provided explosiveness to the Crimson Tide offense. He excelled on special teams as well, and he made defenders look foolish with his acceleration throughout his career.

Irv Smith Jr (2017)

Three-star, 6-foot-4, 246 pounds

Smith was an incredibly versatile player for Alabama. His size made him an impossible matchup, and the Crimson Tide often exploited those matchups in the 2018 season. Smith had one of the best receiving seasons by a tight end in Alabama history that year, as the New Orleans native scored seven touchdowns on 710 yards receiving.

Mark Ingram II (2008)

Four-star, 5-foot-10, 215 pounds

Out of high school, Ingram was not pegged as a future Heisman winner. He wasn't even pegged as a for sure running back, as he played on the defensive side of the ball as well throughout high school. Ingram proved the nation wrong, though, as he became Alabama's first Heisman Trophy winner in the 2009 national championship run. The Crimson Tide sure is grateful for the Michigan native's decision in February of 2008 to surpass the Big Ten offers and head to Tuscaloosa for his college days.

Josh Jacobs (2016)

Three-star, 5-foot-10, 212 pounds

Jacobs was a diamond in the rough for Alabama out of the 2016 class. Out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jacobs was overlooked by big time programs throughout the nation. Just five days prior to National Signing Day, Jacobs earned an offer from Alabama following an official visit. He accepted that offer, and he quickly impressed within the Crimson Tide program. Jacobs saw significant playing time as a freshman in 2016, and by the 2018 season, he was Alabama's feature back in the offense.

Mack Wilson (2016)

Five-star, 6-foot-2, 236 pounds

Wilson was in between three SEC powerhouses in his recruitment with Florida, Georgia, and the Crimson Tide. Ultimately, on February 3, 2016, Wilson picked up the Crimson hat with the script A on it. Wilson ended up quarterbacking the defense for much of his junior season.

Reuben Foster (2013)

Five-star, 6-foot-1, 236 pounds

Alabama was able to convince Foster to leave his hometown, Auburn, and come join the Crimson Tide. At one point, the physical tackler was committed to play for the hometown Tigers, and he even got an Auburn tattoo. Things changed, though, and Foster eventually decided he was meant to be an Alabama linebacker. Foster led the Crimson Tide in tackles during the 2016 season, which is remembered as one of Alabama's best defenses under Saban.

Rashaan Evans (2014)

Five-star, 6-foot-3, 234 pounds

The year after Foster's recruitment, Rashaan Evans followed in his footsteps leading him from Auburn to Tuscaloosa. Evans was pursued heavily by the in-state schools, but he also had offers from across the country. He took his time to make his decision, and he found his home at the Capstone. Evans played four solid seasons for Alabama, and he tied with Ronnie Harrison as the Crimson Tide's leading tackler in 2017.

Terrell Lewis (2016)

Four-star, 6-foot-5, 254 pounds

Lewis, a Washington, DC native, was wanted by big programs across the country for his pass rushing ability. He had some injury problems at Alabama, but you may remember him from his timely sack in overtime of Alabama's victory over Georgia in the 2017 national championship game. Now, Lewis is set to play for his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Patrick Surtain II (2018)

Five-star, 6-foot-2, 202 pounds

Surtain kept his options open until the final day of his recruitment, and he could have gone anywhere he wanted. He chose the Crimson Tide, and he was an immediate starter at cornerback. From 2018 until 2020, Surtain operated a side of the field for Alabama in coverage. By his final season, it had been established that teams just found other places to throw the ball since Surtain was so solid in coverage.

Landon Collins (2012)

Five-star, 6-foot, 228 pounds

The video of Collins's commitment to the Crimson Tide immediately went viral because his mother vocally disagreed with his decision on live television. Collins made a good choice, though, as he was Alabama's second leading tackler in his sophomore season and the leading tackler his junior season. He also added five interceptions in three years of play.

Phidarian Mathis (2017)

Four-star, 6-foot-4, 310 pounds

Out of the state of Louisiana, Mathis played five solid seasons for the Crimson Tide. Mathis had multiple SEC schools on his list, but he decided that Alabama was the best fit. He waited his turn for significant playing time at the Capstone, but it paid off. Mathis was second on the team in sacks in 2021, behind only Will Anderson Jr. Mathis is currently at the Senior Bowl showcasing his talent for NFL scouts.

A'Shawn Robinson (2013)

Five-star, 6-foot-4, 330 pounds

Robinson is another defensive lineman that stuck around for a while once he decided on Alabama, and he was a big part of the Crimson Tide's platoon swap in the trenches throughout the 2015 championship run. Robinson is set to play in his first Super Bowl with the Rams coming up.

LaBryan Ray (2017)

Five-star, 6-foot-4, 260 pounds

Out of high school, Ray was known as one of the best in the country on the defensive line. His name was all over the SEC, and rightfully so. Ray is big enough to fill run lanes while still being athletics enough to keep the quarterback uncomfortable in the pocket. He experienced some unfortunate injuries at Alabama, but now Ray is set to compete at the NFL combine before the draft.

