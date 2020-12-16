Alabama's Longest-Standing 2021 Commit, LB Deontae Lawson, Makes It Official

The Mobile native headlines an impressive in-state haul for the Crimson Tide in the 2021 recruiting cycle

Yellowhammer State product, 2021 linebacker Deontae Lawson gave University of Alabama fans a late Christmas gift last year when he announced his commitment, and nearly a year later, he is making it official.

On Wednesday morning, the Crimson Tide received his scholarship paperwork as the Mobile native will join the program in January.

His senior year at Mobile Christian saw he tally up 101 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception. Lawson was also used as a running back and wide receiver where he carried the ball 58 times for 429 yards and eight touchdowns, and caught 12 passes for 114 yards and one additional score.

The 6-foot-3, 220 pound 'backer is one of five in-state standouts that Alabama is expected to sign on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Lawson was recently named a finalist for the high school Butkus Award, which honors the best linebacker in the nation at the prep level.

Other schools that vied for his commitment was Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Oregon, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, among others.

Sports Illustrated All-American offers a full evaluation into Lawson's game:

Prospect: Deontae Lawson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 217 pounds

Position: Linebacker

School: Mobile (Ala.) Christian

Committed to: Alabama

Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Tall with rock solid length and defined muscle in upper half. Room to add mass in trunk and lower extremities depending on positional plan at the next level.

Athleticism: Very fluid athlete regardless of position or sport, transitions well. Dabbles as varsity basketball player with grit and lower-body explosion, including one-handed dunking ability. On the football field, transitioned from edge presence to inside linebacker in 2019 with great success, particularly inside the box with downhill attacking style.

Instincts: Just a football player. Time at defensive end, linebacker and wildcat quarterback each provide insight on his overall football IQ, motor and unselfishness. Some pop at the point of contact. Lateral range and play diagnosing makes for a volume tackler at any level.

Polish: Fast-flow linebacker tape in 2019 with splash plays behind the line of scrimmage as an inside-out attacker. Anticipates well and can play run-through lanes like a running back with reactive quickness. Not many samples of coverage responsibility but aware and athletic enough to stay on the field on third downs beyond edge bending prowess as an underclassmen.

Bottom Line: Lawson has a strong foundation of second-level execution on his resume as a traditional linebacker capable of captaining a defense in addition to potentially dynamic edge pursuit of the passer. It translates to three-down ability at the next level with the potential to develop into an SEC starter down the line once a singular position becomes the focus.