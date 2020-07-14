SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Deontae Lawson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Deontae Lawson 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 217 pounds
Position: Linebacker 
School: Mobile (Ala.) Christian 
Committed to: Alabama 
Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Tall with rock solid length and defined muscle in upper half. Room to add mass in trunk and lower extremities depending on positional plan at the next level. 

Athleticism: Very fluid athlete regardless of position or sport, transitions well. Dabbles as varsity basketball player with grit and lower-body explosion, including one-handed dunking ability. On the football field, transitioned from edge presence to inside linebacker in 2019 with great success, particularly inside the box with downhill attacking style. 

Instincts: Just a football player. Time at defensive end, linebacker and wildcat quarterback each provide insight on his overall football IQ, motor and unselfishness. Some pop at the point of contact. Lateral range and play diagnosing makes for a volume tackler at any level. 

Polish: Fast-flow linebacker tape in 2019 with splash plays behind the line of scrimmage as an inside-out attacker. Anticipates well and can play run-through lanes like a running back with reactive quickness. Not many samples of coverage responsibility but aware and athletic enough to stay on the field on third downs beyond edge bending prowess as an underclassmen. 

Bottom Line: Lawson has a strong foundation of second-level execution on his resume as a traditional linebacker capable of captaining a defense in addition to potentially dynamic edge pursuit of the passer. It translates to three-down ability at the next level with the potential to develop into an SEC starter down the line once a singular position becomes the focus.

