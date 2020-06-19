All Things Bama Podcast: Get to Know 2021 Five-Star OT JC Latham, Why He Chose Alabama

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by 2021 five-star offensive tackle and University of Alabama commit JC Latham to detail his decision to roll with the Crimson Tide.

He recalls a certain moment in his recruitment where, during the 2020 NFL draft, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban called him immediately following the Cleveland Browns selection of former Alabama standout Jedrick Wills Jr.

Latham also describes what is like to be a national recruit admist a global pandemic and the social climate surrounding the protests after the death of George Floyd.

On a football note, the 6-foot-6, 305 pound prospect goes into his recruiting effort for the reminder of the Crimson Tide's 2021 class and how his relationship with current Alabama sophomore offensive lineman Evan Neal has grown.

He currently ranks as the No. 17 overall player and No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2021 cycle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, while ESPN lists him as the No. 9 prospect in the country on its top 300 list.

