All Things Bama Podcast: Get to Know 2021 OL James Brockermeyer, Why He Chose Alabama

Last weekend, the University of Alabama made its presence known on the recruiting trail landing three Sports Illustrated All—American candidates and key offensive line targets - Terrence Ferguson and Tommy and James Brockermeyer.

James joined the most recent episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to discuss his decision and what Crimson Tide fans can expect from him moving forward.

He details the moment that he knew Alabama was the spot for him and what his expectations are for this recruiting class. He also highlights the pivotal role his father, Blake, who is a former Texas standout, played in his recruitment.

The Lone Star State product recalls his journey to becoming a top recruit and where his game has grown the most over the last two seasons.

Could Alabama land the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class? James says he has already hit the ground recruiting for the program and believes there is a chance. Find out his thoughts on that on the All Things Bama Podcast.

"Alabama is the best program in the country," James said. "They went 11-2 last year and everyone thinks the sky is the falling. Their standard is excellence and I wanted to be a part of that."

