All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Ga'Quincy McKinstry's Decision with SIAA's John Garcia Jr.

The wait is almost over for one of the most electrifying athletes in the state of Alabama.

2021 Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry is set to come off the board on Sunday afternoon when he makes his college decision between the University of Alabama, Auburn, and LSU.

A two-sport star, the Pinson Valley product also holds an offer from Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats and company.

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and SIAA director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. preview his announcement and dive into how the Crimson Tide might finish on the recruiting trail for 2021.

Along with McKinstry, what's the latest on prospects like linebacker Xavian Sorey and safety Terrion Arnold? Are they still a package deal? What must Alabama do to fight off schools like Georgia and Florida?

What about Tunmise Adeyele and where do things stand with him?

Finally, what are Martin and Garcia's prediction for McKinstry?

