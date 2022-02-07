Assigning Dream Signees to Alabama's New Assistants
It took a little longer for the ride to start this year, but Alabama’s annual coaching carousel is up and running. The Crimson Tide once again reshuffled its coaching staff this offseason, bringing in four new assistants in Joe Cox (tight ends), Coleman Hutzler (outside linebackers/special teams), Travaris Robinson (cornerbacks) and Eric Wolford (offensive line).
Each member of the incoming quartet brings plenty of experience to their respective units. Both of the new defensive assistants have defensive coordinator experience as Robinson called South Carolina’s defense from 2016-20 while Hutzler served as the co-defensive coordinator at Texas in 2020. Wolford has coached offensive line at both the college and professional level, while Cox, a former Georgia quarterback, has spent the past six years coaching tight ends and receivers.
The incoming assistants have also been successful on the recruiting trail.
Robinson helped reel in five-star cornerbacks Vernon Hargreaves III (2013 class) and Teez Tabor (2014 class) during his time at Florida. He also helped South Carolina land five-star defensive tackle Jordan Burch in the 2020 class. Hutzler was the primary recruiter for five-star defensive tackle Zacch Pickens when he signed for South Carolina in the 2017 class. Wolford helped Kentucky sign four-star receiver Barion Brown in this year’s class. Cox also offers plenty of energy on the recruiting trail.
Now that Alabama has wrapped up its 2022 class, its new staff will turn its attention to reloading for next year. With that in mind, BamaCentral has assigned a dream signee for each of the new assistants in the current recruiting cycle.
Travaris Robinson — Tony Mitchell, five-star CB, Thompson HS, Alabaster, Ala.
Robinson has already helped Alabama land its first recruit in the 2023 class in defensive back Elliot Washington II. The Crimson Tide is also likely to land five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley later this month.
However, when it comes to dream targets, it’s hard not to pick the top cornerback in the state of Alabama, Tony Mitchell. The Thompson High School defender is everything Alabama looks for in a defensive back, standing in at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds while displaying elite athleticism and the ability to play multiple positions across the secondary.
Mitchell’s size and short-area quickness make him a natural fit for the Star position as he is able to keep up with shifty slot receivers while also holding his own against bigger tight ends. Alabama might be in need of a new defender in the slot in 2023 as Brian Branch and Malachi Moore will both be draft eligible after this season.
Mitchell announced a top-seven of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Texas A&M in September. Most analysts think he’ll end up rolling with the Crimson Tide.
Coleman Hutzler — Matayo Uiagalelei, five-star Edge, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.
Hutzler will be spoiled with talent during his first year at Alabama as he is set to oversee an outside linebacker unit that features five former five-star recruits in Will Anderson Jr., Dallas Turner, Chris Braswell, Jeremiah Alexander and Jihaad Campbell. That won’t stop the first-year assistant from looking to add another five-star edge rusher to his riches for next year.
This recruiting cycle, Hutzler could be California dreaming as the Crimson Tide is targeting one of the most imposing defenders in the 2023 class, Matayo Uiagalelei. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defender is the brother of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and brings just as much talent to the defensive side of the ball.
Matayo serves as a two-way player for St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., lining up at defensive end and tight end. He’s coming off a junior season in which he terrorized opposing quarterbacks on defense while helping out his own by reeling in 24 receptions for 335 yards and six touchdowns on offense.
Eric Wolford — Kadyn Proctor, five-star OT, Southeast Polk HS, Des Moines, Iowa
Alabama netted the top offensive tackle in the nation in each of the last two recruiting classes, signing Tommy Brockermeyer (No. 5 overall in the SI99) last year before bringing in Elijah Pritchett (No. 17 in the SI99) this year. Can the Crimson Tide repeat the feat for a third time in a row during the current cycle?
Alabama’s biggest target on the line is five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor out of Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, Iowa. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound lineman currently ranks as the No. 5 overall player and top offensive tackle in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
On top of his mammoth size, Proctor has plenty of explosiveness and athleticism, making him the ideal fit for the left tackle position at the college level. It’s difficult to pull top offensive line products out of the state of Iowa. However, Alabama has had previous success in the Hawkeye State, signing Ross Pierschbacher as part of the 2014 class.
Joe Cox — Walker Lyons, four-star TE, Folsom HS, Folsom, Calif.
Alabama has had its struggles landing top-rated tight ends in recent years. While the Crimson Tide brought in three players at the position in this year’s class, it suffered a sizeable blow as SI99 member Jaleel Skinner flipped to Miami in December. While Alabama isn’t likely to sign multiple tight ends in the current cycle, Cox will look to add an elite talent to the unit if he can.
One name to watch is Walker Lyons, who comes from Folsom High School in California, the same school Alabama landed Jonah Williams from in the 2016 class. Lyons is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 42 receptions for 646 yards and seven touchdowns.
Early predictions for the 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end are leaning in Ole Miss’ favor. However, Alabama is certainly in the mix for his commitment.