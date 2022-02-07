Assigning Dream Signees to Alabama's New Assistants

Here is a look at some of the top 2023 targets for the Crimson Tide's newest assistants.

It took a little longer for the ride to start this year, but Alabama’s annual coaching carousel is up and running. The Crimson Tide once again reshuffled its coaching staff this offseason, bringing in four new assistants in Joe Cox (tight ends), Coleman Hutzler (outside linebackers/special teams), Travaris Robinson (cornerbacks) and Eric Wolford (offensive line).

Each member of the incoming quartet brings plenty of experience to their respective units. Both of the new defensive assistants have defensive coordinator experience as Robinson called South Carolina’s defense from 2016-20 while Hutzler served as the co-defensive coordinator at Texas in 2020. Wolford has coached offensive line at both the college and professional level, while Cox, a former Georgia quarterback, has spent the past six years coaching tight ends and receivers.

The incoming assistants have also been successful on the recruiting trail.

Robinson helped reel in five-star cornerbacks Vernon Hargreaves III (2013 class) and Teez Tabor (2014 class) during his time at Florida. He also helped South Carolina land five-star defensive tackle Jordan Burch in the 2020 class. Hutzler was the primary recruiter for five-star defensive tackle Zacch Pickens when he signed for South Carolina in the 2017 class. Wolford helped Kentucky sign four-star receiver Barion Brown in this year’s class. Cox also offers plenty of energy on the recruiting trail.

Now that Alabama has wrapped up its 2022 class, its new staff will turn its attention to reloading for next year. With that in mind, BamaCentral has assigned a dream signee for each of the new assistants in the current recruiting cycle.