2022 WR Barion Brown Represents Alabama in Stellar Performance

Alabama 2022 target wide receiver Barion Brown proved his elite ability on the offensive side of the ball with a superstar performance to lead Pearl-Cohn (Tennessee) to a victory.

Brown carried the ball 14 times for 219 rushing yards and a 29-yard rushing touchdown, and he added 66 receiving yards on six receptions with one touchdown through the air. He also added 17 yards on a kick return.

His performance was crucial, as the Firebirds squeaked out a 26-21 road win.

Brown represented the Crimson Tide during his 297-yard performance, wearing Alabama gloves while slashing through the opposing defense.

Standing at 6-foot-1 173 pounds, he has been compared to the build of DeVonta Smith, who had a pretty good career at Alabama as you all know.

While he is listed as a receiver, most of his production on Friday came from the running back position. Brown has pure speed and play-making ability, so wherever his is on the offense he generates points.

Brown is still considering TCU along with Alabama, although he has not ruled out any other schools in his top 10.

He is expected to make a decision soon, but no official date has been announced. Should he choose the Crimson Tide, Brown will join Kobe Prentice, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, and Ty Simpson as offensive skill players in the class of 2022. This group is already stacked with fiery playmakers, and the addition of Brown would start to rival that legendary 2017 Crimson Tide offensive recruiting class.

The Nashville, Tennessee, product has definitely stamped his name near the top of the Crimson Tide wish list for the class of 2022 with his dominating performance leading his team to a win.