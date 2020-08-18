Alabama Flips QB Jalen Milroe From Texas

Arguably, the most important position on the gridiron is now filled in the University of Alabama's 2021 recruiting class.

On Monday night, Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, four-star dual threat quarterback Jalen Milroe announced via social media his de-commitment from Texas, flipping his verbal pledge to the Crimson Tide.

He had been committed to the Longhorns since June of 2019.

The 6-foot-2, 195 pound Milroe is a Lone Star State native, who suits up for Tompkins High School in Katy, Tex. In 2019, he completed 62 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,689 yards and 29 touchdowns with only eight interceptions.

As a running threat, he added 378 yards on the ground and eight additional scores.

Crimson Tide assistants Steve Sarkisian and Jeff Banks efforts led the way for luring Milroe away from the home state Longhorns.

Last summer, before four-star guarterback Drake Maye gave his pledge to the Crimson Tide, Milroe had coach Nick Saban's squad among his top schools. Maye de-committed from Alabama in March, flipping to North Carolina.

Milroe is the Crimson Tide's nineteenth commit overall this cycle and fourth from the state of Texas, joining offensive linemen Tommy and James Brockermeyer, and linebacker Kendrick Blackshire.

SI All-American offers a full evaluation of Milroe below:

Prospect: Jalen Milroe

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Katy (Texas) Obra D. Tompkins

Committed to: Texas

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Athletic with excellent definition in upper-body. Tightly-wound and flat torso. Well-built thighs and carved calves.

Athleticism: Has been clocked at 4.64 in the 40-yard dash, and has a 4.38 short-shuttle time. Also posted a vertical jump of nearly 35 inches last spring. Fairly quiet feet in pocket with good knee bend and throwing base. Can elude rush and find new throwing lane and reset. Has enough torso rotation and flexibility to perform off-platform throws. Possesses a 2-count delivery with ball coming out with good spin from either over the top or ear-hole level, depending on arm slot. Above-average arm strength to threaten second and third levels, as well as field from boundary.

Instincts: Keeps eyes downfield with very good feel for rush and natural ability to climb up in pocket. Accurate to short and intermediate levels, and flashes deep-ball anticipation and proper ball placement. Natural in secondary-reaction phase with athleticism to scramble or be a run threat. Quick trigger to take what defense gives him versus cover-4.

Polish: Plays exclusively from shotgun and is a solid ball-handler. Executes half-field reads, yet does appear to see whole field in secondary-reaction phase. Also ran some max-protection and 2-route combinations. Can be careless with ball while scrambling and must keep both hands on ball in pocket consistently. Must continue increasing processing and progressions across entire field.

Bottom Line: Milroe is an athletic QB with good traits. He has enough arm strength to push the ball downfield, and flashes very good accuracy. The Texan also has escapability and solid quickness to elude defenders as a runner. Milroe fits best in an offense with a 3-step and 5-step passing attack that also will utilize him on designed runs in its rushing attack.