Breaking: Alabama Lands 2021 Four-Star WR Christian Leary

Tyler Martin

Late on Tuesday night, the University of Alabama secured its third wide receiver commitment of the 2021 cycle with the verbal commitment of four-star pass catcher Christian Leary to go along with Jacorey Brooks and Agiye Hall, who are both also four-star prospects.

Leary, who stands at 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, is one of the fastest players in the country regardless of class, and projects to be in the slot at the next level. His commitment comes off the heels of 2021 five-star offensive tackle JC Latham, who verbally pledged to the Crimson Tide on June 12. 

He also held offers from Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, Penn State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas, and many others. 

As a junior at Edgewood High School last season, Leary caught 46 passes for 1,036 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 56 carries and 528 rushing yards and eight additional scores. He could very well see action as a Jaylen Waddle-type player when arrives in Tuscaloosa. 

With this Sunshine State product on board, Alabama has eight commitments including the aforementioned ones and four-star linebackers Ian Jackson and Deontae Lawson, and four-star safety Kaine Williams. Alabama's 2021 class currently sits at No. 22 on the 247Sports Composite Rankings. 

The wide receiver room is beginning to fill up in this class and the Crimson Tide is still in the hunt for talented pass catchers like Brian Thomas Jr., Xavier Worthy, who will announce a decision on June 27, Chris Hilton, and Malcolm Johnson Jr.

