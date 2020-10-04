Alabama Lands Elite 2021 PG JD Davison Over Auburn, LSU

On Saturday afternoon, one of the most coveted recruits from the state of Alabama in recent memory, elite 2021 point guard JD Davison announced his college decision.

The 6-foot-3, 180 pound prospect will be headed to the University of Alabama per his social media accounts. He chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Kansas, and Memphis.

Davison is coming off of a junior campaign where he averaged 30.4 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists per game, helping guide Calhoun High School to a 2A state title.

According to 247Sports, Davison is the No. 1 point guard and No. 9 player in the country for the 2021 cycle.

Alabama assistant Antonie Pettway led the way in the effort of recruiting Davison to Tuscaloosa. He becomes the Crimson Tide's second 2021 pledge joining forward Jusaun Holt, who committed last weekend.

After securing a top-ten signing class for 2020, coach Nate Oats and company already the makings of one of the best 2021 groups in the country. Another key target, wing Alex Fudge, is set to announce his decision on Oct. 10 and he is down to the Crimson Tide, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, Texas A & M, UCF, USC, Arkansas, and LSU.