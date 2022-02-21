Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Commit Elliot Washington II on Alabama: 'It felt like home'

The 2023 defensive back is planning to return to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for a visit next month.

A lingering Achilles injury wasn’t enough to slow down Elliot Washington II on Sunday as he participated in the first leg of the Under Armour Next football prospect camp in Miami. The recent Alabama commit is already viewed as one of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class but decided to push through a little bit of pain to prove his toughness among a slew of other elite prospects.

“Just to show what I’m capable of even if I’m still fighting an injury or something like that,” Washington said of his decision to participate in the event. “I still can push through it, even with getting treatment, rehab and all that.”

According to SI All-American director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr., the minor setback didn’t have too much effect on Washington as he was able to show off his coverage skills with a nice pass breakup on a deep ball toward the end of the competition portion of the event.

Washington, the son of former Alabama basketball player Elliot Washington Sr., became the first member of the Crimson Tide’s 2023 class on Jan. 31 when he committed to Alabama over a top-five that also included Georiga, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Penn State. The Venice, Fla., native made the decision shortly after making a return trip to Alabama’s campus last month. Sunday, he spoke to SI All-American about what drew him to the Crimson Tide.

“It felt like home,” Washington said. “As soon as I walked in the building the second time and just looking at the facility, top-notch, the coaches, how they interact with the players, it felt like home.”

Read More

Alabama likes Washington at the Star position out of the nickel formation. During his junior season last year, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound defensive back recorded 58 tackles, including two stops for loss, with four interceptions and four pass breakups. That came after he tallied 51 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore.

“From a frame and skill set standpoint, Washington is a 'move' player who has a level of comfort regardless of alignment,” Garcia said. “Key for prospects in the current age of spread football, the junior could eventually be a deep safety or live closer to the box, potentially in a nickel role due to good length, football IQ and physicality. Keeping him further removed from the football would allow for his best traits, pursuing the football, to flourish with the pass-first nature of the game. He plays the ball well at the catch point and shows range to come off the hash within his assignment. More reps at corner, presumably as a senior, will help improve his technique against the route stem as well as his hands on re-routes.

“The foundation for a high-level defensive back exists within the newest Crimson Tide commitment's game. Washington has a natural ability to impact the game along with the versatility to aid a defense from multiple angles relative to singular-position development.”

Washington is set to return to Alabama for another visit on March 5. Since his commitment, the four-star prospect has continued to hear from top schools such as Florida, Georgia, Penn State and Michigan State. However, he has yet to plan a visit outside of his upcoming trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama could net its second 2023 commitment this week as five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley is set to announce his college decision on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide is viewed as the heavy favorite to land the Florence, Ala., native.

Who could commit to Alabama next?

Jahlil Hurley, cornerback, Florence, Ala.

Jahlil Hurley 2

Makari Vickers, cornerback, Tallahassee, Fla.

Four-star cornerback Makari Vickers

Peter Woods, defensive lineman, Alabaster, Ala.

Peter Woods, a 2023 defensive lineman from Alabaster, Alabama, before the game with Clemson and Boston College in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Kelby Collins, defensive lineman, Gardendale, Ala.

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Kelby Collins

Alabama commit Elliot Washington II
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Commit Elliot Washington II on Alabama: 'It felt like home'

By Tony Tsoukalas
42 seconds ago
Dylan Ray, Alabama Baseball
All Things Bama

Ready to Go: The Journey of Alabama Pitcher Dylan Ray

By Joey Blackwell
1 hour ago
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Bear Praying

By Anthony Sisco
3 hours ago
022022_MBA_HamiterWi_Xavier_RL5385
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, February 21, 2022

By Clayton Connick
10 hours ago
Alabama women's basketball Barber
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Defeats Texas A&M in Double OT

By Blake Byler
13 hours ago
Celebration after Jordan Stephen's walk-off home run against Middle Tennessee
All Things Bama

Jordan Stephens Walk-Off Home Run Sends No. 2 Alabama to Third Run Rule Win of Weekend

By Katie Windham
17 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-20 at 4.23.50 PM
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Completes Series Sweep of Xavier with 9-4 Win

By Joey Blackwell
17 hours ago
021822_MBA_McMillanGa_Xavier_EP1709
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 21-27, 2022

By Clayton Connick
20 hours ago