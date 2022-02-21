Crimson Tide Commit Elliot Washington II on Alabama: 'It felt like home'

A lingering Achilles injury wasn’t enough to slow down Elliot Washington II on Sunday as he participated in the first leg of the Under Armour Next football prospect camp in Miami. The recent Alabama commit is already viewed as one of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class but decided to push through a little bit of pain to prove his toughness among a slew of other elite prospects.

“Just to show what I’m capable of even if I’m still fighting an injury or something like that,” Washington said of his decision to participate in the event. “I still can push through it, even with getting treatment, rehab and all that.”

According to SI All-American director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr., the minor setback didn’t have too much effect on Washington as he was able to show off his coverage skills with a nice pass breakup on a deep ball toward the end of the competition portion of the event.

Washington, the son of former Alabama basketball player Elliot Washington Sr., became the first member of the Crimson Tide’s 2023 class on Jan. 31 when he committed to Alabama over a top-five that also included Georiga, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Penn State. The Venice, Fla., native made the decision shortly after making a return trip to Alabama’s campus last month. Sunday, he spoke to SI All-American about what drew him to the Crimson Tide.

“It felt like home,” Washington said. “As soon as I walked in the building the second time and just looking at the facility, top-notch, the coaches, how they interact with the players, it felt like home.”

Alabama likes Washington at the Star position out of the nickel formation. During his junior season last year, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound defensive back recorded 58 tackles, including two stops for loss, with four interceptions and four pass breakups. That came after he tallied 51 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore.

“From a frame and skill set standpoint, Washington is a 'move' player who has a level of comfort regardless of alignment,” Garcia said. “Key for prospects in the current age of spread football, the junior could eventually be a deep safety or live closer to the box, potentially in a nickel role due to good length, football IQ and physicality. Keeping him further removed from the football would allow for his best traits, pursuing the football, to flourish with the pass-first nature of the game. He plays the ball well at the catch point and shows range to come off the hash within his assignment. More reps at corner, presumably as a senior, will help improve his technique against the route stem as well as his hands on re-routes.

“The foundation for a high-level defensive back exists within the newest Crimson Tide commitment's game. Washington has a natural ability to impact the game along with the versatility to aid a defense from multiple angles relative to singular-position development.”

Washington is set to return to Alabama for another visit on March 5. Since his commitment, the four-star prospect has continued to hear from top schools such as Florida, Georgia, Penn State and Michigan State. However, he has yet to plan a visit outside of his upcoming trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama could net its second 2023 commitment this week as five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley is set to announce his college decision on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide is viewed as the heavy favorite to land the Florence, Ala., native.