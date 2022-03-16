Elite In-State DL Hunter Osborne Explains Why Alabama Made His Top 10

Alabama made the cut for one of the state’s top defensive linemen Monday as Hunter Osborne listed the Crimson Tide in his top 10. Alabama is joined by Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georiga, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Southern California on the four-star prospect’s list of top schools.

Osborne was offered by Nick Saban during a visit to Alabama in January. At the time, the Trussville, Ala., native told BamaCentral that he was so blown away by the news that he had to double-check with the head coach to make sure he heard him correctly.

Since then, Osborne has remained in close contact with the Crimson Tide, strengthening his relationship with defensive line coach Freddie Roach. That connection along with Alabama’s rich tradition is why the Crimson Tide comfortably made the cut earlier this week.

“Things are going great with them,” Osborne said. “The relationship is still there. I talk with Coach Roach all the time, and I’m planning a visit there very soon. When you think about the program and the coaches that they have, the standard is Alabama, so why not put them in the top list of schools you’re interested in?”

Osborne earned second-team all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association after recording 74 tackles, including 10 for a loss and 5.5 sacks, to go with 16 quarterback hurries and nine pass breakups during his junior season last year. He is rated as the No. 113 overall player and No. 18 defensive lineman in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

“One thing [Roach] told me that he likes about me is that I have really heavy hands, so when I strike someone their neck is always jerking back,” Osborne said. “He said I’m very fast off the point of attack, very good get-off and I run very well. He said I’m very versatile. He sees versatility in me and says he can use me in more than one spot.

Alabama will look to get an updated height and weight from Osborne before determining where they want him to line up at the next level. He says he currently stands in at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds.

During Osborne’s visit to Alabama in January, Saban compared him to former Alabama standout Jonathan Allen. The current Washington Commanders defensive lineman bulked up roughly 30 pounds during his time with the Crimson Tide en route to ending his career with a Bronko Nagurski Trophy and a Chuck Bednarik Award.

“Honestly, I tell every coach it doesn’t matter where I line up,” Osborne said. “Wherever they see me best at and where will help me and the benefit on the field, that’s fine with me.”

Osborne grew up rooting for Alabama and is friends with current Crimson Tide defensive backs Malachi Moore and Tre’Quan Fegans. The defensive lineman toured Alabama for the first time during his visit in January. He was also in attendance for the Crimson Tide’s games last year, taking in the season opener against Miami in Atlanta before watching games against Mercer and LSU in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Osborne is hoping to return to Tuscaloosa on March 31 but has not completely confirmed that date. Regardless, he plans on visiting the Crimson Tide at some point this spring.

“I’ve seen everything I want to see down there. I just really want to build on my relationships,” Osborne said. “I’d like to talk to players a little bit more. I have my old teammate Malachi on the team, so I’m going to hang out with him a little bit. I just want to build more and more relationships with the staff and other guys down there.”

Osborne has two trips set in stone at the moment as he plans to visit Florida on March 24 and LSU on April second. He hoping to make a final decision sometime in late August or early September.

“Education is always important to me,” Osborne said of his deciding factor. “I strive to have great grades and be excellent in the classroom. I really just want to find somewhere I can develop as a player and build a great relationship with the staff. It’s going be my home for the next three or four years, so I want to have a great relationship wherever I’m at.”