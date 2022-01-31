Four-Star Safety Elliot Washington II commits to Alabama

Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class is officially underway. The Crimson Tide received a commitment from Elliot Washington II on Monday as the four-star safety announced his decision on social media.

Washington, a Venice Fla., native, visited Alabama for its Junior Day this past weekend. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound defender is rated as the No. 194 overall player and No. 18 safety in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose Alabama over a top-five that also included Georiga, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Penn State. Washington is the son of former Alabama basketball player Elliot Washington Sr., who played under head coach Wimp Sanderson from 1991-1993.

During his junior season last year, Washington led Venice High School to a state title, recording 58 tackles, including two stops for loss, with four interceptions and four pass breakups. He tallied 51 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore.

Alabama offered Washington during a camp last summer. At that time, the defender spoke with BamaCentral about what the offer meant to him while stating he grew up rooting for the Crimson Tide.

"Bama is the standard lately for defensive backs and that’s big for me," Washington said at the time. "Coach Saban is hands-on with this group so knowing he’s the goat of development, it’s a big deal for me. In the recruitment process, I just got to see if they truly want me to be there and a priority to be a part of the Bama family."

Washington could be the first of several top defensive backs to commit to Alabama in the 2023 class. The Crimson Tide is currently favored to land five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley from Florence, Ala., who is set to announce his decision on Feb. 22. Meanwhile, four-star cornerback Makari Vickers told BamaCentral that Alabama is currently leading his recruitment after visiting Tuscaloosa this past weekend.

SI All-American evaluation

Washington was a key cog in Venice's latest state title run, registering 58 tackles, two for a loss, four interceptions and four passes defended while being tabbed a Herald-Tribune All-Area performer in 2021. The projected safety stands 6'2", 185 pounds or so and worked throughout the secondary as a junior, making plays at both cornerback and safety for Venice. He also factored into the return game, showing impressive instincts relative to the football, top-end speed and a display of body control and space.

From a frame and skill set standpoint, Washington is a 'move' player who has a level of comfort regardless of alignment. Key for prospects in the current age of spread football, the junior could eventually be a deep safety or live closer to the box, potentially in a nickel role due to good length, football IQ and physicality. Keeping him further removed from the football would allow for his best traits, pursuing the football, to flourish with the pass-first nature of the game. He plays the ball well at the catch point and shows range to come off the hash within his assignment. More reps at corner, presumably as a senior, will help improve his technique against the route stem as well as his hands on re-routes.

The foundation for a high-level defensive back exists within the newest Crimson Tide commitment's game. Washington has a natural ability to impact the game along with the versatility to aid a defense from multiple angles relative to singular-position development. — John Garcia Jr.