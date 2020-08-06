Bama Central
Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American Candidate 2021 S Kaine Williams

Tyler Martin

Under Nick Saban, the University of Alabama has always had keen eye for talent in the state of Louisiana on the recruiting trail and that shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. 

For instance, Bayou State standout and 2021 safety Kaine Williams verbally committed to the Crimson Tide back in May over LSU and Texas A&M.

In his junior season at John Ehret High School, this Sports Illustrated All-American candidate helped lead the program to a 8-3 record, tallied up 50 total tackles, 10 pass breakups, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles. A year prior, in 2018, he accumulated 73 tackles and picked off opposing quarterbacks six times. 

He is one of the three defensive back prospects the Crimson Tide has landed this cycle, including Devonta Smith and Kadarius Calloway. 

Standing at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, it is also not out of the realm of possibilities that Williams could also see time at the linebacker spot when he arrives in Tuscaloosa. The bottom line is that he is a versatile defender who has been compared to Arizona Cardinals do-it-all ‘backer Isaiah Simmons.

SI All-American offers a full breakdown of Williams’ unique skill set:

Prospect: Kaine Williams
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
School: Marrero (La.) John Ehret
Position: Safety
Committed to: Alabama
Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Tall and lean with initial muscle development. Narrow waist with room to add mass to lower half, particularly the trunk. Above-average length.

Athleticism: Not a burner but quick relative to the size and urgency in breaking on the football. Some of the best range in the class of 2021 with an ability to track the ball while it’s in flight. Solid lower-body explosion with plus leaping ability at this stage. Long strider.

Instincts: A magnet to the football via the air of the ground, evidenced by the seven turnovers he was a part of as a junior in 2019 (4 interceptions). Great feel for the flow of a passing progression with an innate change of direction ability without sacrificing technique.

Polish: Efficient backpedal and breakability off each hash with noted range and ball skills combination. Plays ideal inside-out game in run support with strong alley presence and balanced breakdown ability near the ball carrier. Physical tackler who plays with control, a similar mentality he exhibits at the catch point in coverage.

Bottom Line: Williams looks like an instant-impact secondary prospect with the potential to play any position within the middle of the defense. His combination of technique, instincts and ball-hawking mentality could make for strong deep safety, in-the-box defender or even a nickel or ‘STAR’ in certain schemes. As his body physically matures, there could be a hybrid linebacker-defensive back position waiting for him in the SEC.

