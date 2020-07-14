SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Kaine Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kaine Williams
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
School: Marrero (La.) John Ehret
Position: Safety
Committed to: Alabama
Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Tall and lean with initial muscle development. Narrow waist with room to add mass to lower half, particularly the trunk. Above-average length. 

Athleticism: Not a burner but quick relative to the size and urgency in breaking on the football. Some of the best range in the class of 2021 with an ability to track the ball while it’s in flight. Solid lower-body explosion with plus leaping ability at this stage. Long strider. 

Instincts: A magnet to the football via the air of the ground, evidenced by the seven turnovers he was a part of as a junior in 2019 (4 interceptions). Great feel for the flow of a passing progression with an innate change of direction ability without sacrificing technique. 

Polish: Efficient backpedal and breakability off each hash with noted range and ball skills combination. Plays ideal inside-out game in run support with strong alley presence and balanced breakdown ability near the ball carrier. Physical tackler who plays with control, a similar mentality he exhibits at the catch point in coverage. 

Bottom Line: Williams looks like an instant-impact secondary prospect with the potential to play any position within the middle of the defense. His combination of technique, instincts and ball-hawking mentality could make for strong deep safety, in-the-box defender or even a nickel or ‘STAR’ in certain schemes. As his body physically matures, there could be a hybrid linebacker-defensive back position waiting for him in the SEC.

