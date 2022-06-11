Five-star CB Cormani McClain Talks Alabama Ahead of Official Visit

The top-rated cornerback in this year's class is set to visit the Crimson Tide next weekend.

Alabama will host the nation’s top cornerback next weekend. During his time at the Overtime's OT7 League in Las Vegas, Cormani McClain revealed his first two official visits as he told reporters he will be checking out the Crimson Tide on June 17 before traveling to Georgia the following weekend.

McClain last visited Alabama with his mother, Kaishay, in March for Junior Day. Following the visit described the trip to Tuscaloosa as “a beautiful experience,” posting that she was flabbergasted about the whole program." McClain will be joined by his mother again for next weekend’s visit.

“It’s my first OV,” McClain said. “Really, I hope Coach T-Rob [Travaris Robinson] can show love, him and Coach Saban.”

McClain, a Lakeland, Fla., native, has known Robinson from the assistant’s time at Miami in 2021. The two have built up a great relationship since then with the cornerbacks coach serving as one of the Crimson Tide’s biggest pull factors in its pursuit of McClain.

“T-Rob, he’s a great dude,” McClain said. “On and off the field, he develops you as a man. That’s what it’s about, just whoever develops you the best. And I think T-Rob’s on my top list.”

McClain admitted that Georgia had previously faded in his recruitment but stated the Bulldogs were back in the race after showing "plenty of love" in the recent weeks. A big part of that increased effort comes from defensive backs coach, Fran Brown, who serves as his lead recruiter.

“Coach Fran, he’s a guy no one really knows, but I think Coach Fran’s going to be up there in a little bit,” McClain said. “He’s going to stand out. He’s a cool dude. He’s just like any other coach. He’s going to keep it 100.”

Along with Alabama and Georgia, McClain said he’s also planning on taking visits to Florida and Miami. He’s still unsure where he plans on taking his final visit, stating no new schools have currently entered the mix.

McClain is rated as the top cornerback and No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite. The Crimson Tide already added a five-star cornerback in Jahlil Hurley as well as another talented defensive back in Elliot Washington II in the 2023 class. However, there are questions regarding both players' commitment status with Alabama.

If the Crimson Tide was able to land McClain, it would not only create some positive momentum but also set up one of Nick Saban’s best defensive back classes during his time at Alabama.

McClain said he’s looking to make his college decision following his senior season.

“Whatever coach can develop me the best at my ability,” he said when asked about his ultimate deciding factor. “Come in and start as a freshman, just the normal things every recruit wants.”