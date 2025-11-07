Essence Cody Turns In Career Night as Alabama Rolls to Second Win: Roll Call
Essence Cody turned in the best game of her career as Alabama defeated McNeese 64-44 on Thursday night inside Coleman Coliseum, giving the Crimson Tide a 2-0 start to the season.
Cody, a junior forward from Valdosta, Georgia, set career highs with 23 points and 11 rebounds while also recording six blocks. Her effort in the paint helped Alabama flip the momentum after a slow opening half.
The Tide trailed by four at the break, but Cody sparked a 14-1 run in the third quarter that put Alabama back in control. The defense followed, holding McNeese to only 15 total points in the second half and forcing the Cowgirls into 30 percent shooting from the field.
Karly Weathers scored 14 points, marking the second straight game she and Cody finished in double figures. Alabama shot 49 percent from the floor and went 18 of 23 at the free throw line.
Alabama continues its home stand Monday against Alcorn State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.
Roll Call: Friday, November 7, 2025
Wednesday's Scores:
WBB: Alabama 64, McNeese 44
This Weekend's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Friday, Nov. 7, 2025
• Women’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals — Baton Rouge, La. — All day (Nov. 6–9)
• Men’s Tennis: ITA Sectional Championships — Athens, Ga. — All day (Nov. 6–9)
• Swimming & Diving vs. LSU — Baton Rouge, La. — 11 a.m. CT — SEC Network+
• Swimming & Diving vs. Florida State — Baton Rouge, La. — 11 a.m. CT — SEC Network+
• Volleyball at Oklahoma — Norman, Okla. — 7 p.m. CT
Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
• Women’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals — Baton Rouge, La. — All day
• Men’s Tennis: ITA Sectional Championships — Athens, Ga. — All day
• Men’s Basketball at St. John’s — Queens, N.Y. — 11 a.m. CT — FS1
• Football vs. LSU — Tuscaloosa, Ala. — 6:30 p.m. CT — ABC
Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025
• Women’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals — Baton Rouge, La. — All day
• Men’s Tennis: ITA Sectional Championships — Athens, Ga. — All day
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Woodrow Lowe, a three-time first-team All-America linebacker who led Alabama to four straight SEC championships from 1972 to 1975, passed away Thursday at his home in Collierville, Tennessee. He was 71. Lowe still ranks among the Crimson Tide’s all-time leaders in tackles after anchoring two undefeated regular-season teams and serving as team captain in 1975.
- Nick Dunlap shot 61 on Thursday, his lowest round as a professional, and hit every fairway to grab a share of the early lead at the World Wide Technology Championship. He closed with an eagle on No. 18.
- Former Alabama center Charles Bediako is on the Motor City Cruise opening day roster as the G League season tips off.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 8, 1975: Coach Paul Bryant notched win No. 250 in his legendary career as Alabama downed a stubborn LSU team, coached by Bryant pupil Charlie McClendon, 23-10 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. With Alabama clinging to a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter, linebacker Conley Duncan intercepted a Pat Lyons' pass on the Crimson Tide goal line and returned it 67 yards to set up the second of three field goals by Bucky Berrey. His 50-yard effort in the third quarter set an Alabama record. Willie Shelby and Richard Todd scored touchdowns.
November 8, 2008: Nick Saban returned to an emotionally-charged Tiger Stadium for the first time since leaving LSU and led Alabama to a 27-21 victory in overtime. Safety Rashad Johnson tied a school record with three interceptions, and Julio Jones set up the winning score by John Parker Wilson by dragging his defender to the 1-yard line. In 2014, Alabama broke LSU’s hearts again on this date with a 20-13 OT victory. After an announcement was made asking fans to please not rush the field the defense made a stand at the goal-line, Blake Sims drove Alabama 55 yards in the final 50 seconds of regulation for a tying field goal, and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to DeAndrew White in overtime.
November 8, 1981: Alonzo Ephraim was born in Birmingham, Ala.
November 8, 1995: Rashaan Evans was both in Auburn, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
It was a tough, physical game. Man, those games are fun to be a part of.- Nick Saban after Alabama beat LSU (2009)