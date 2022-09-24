Skip to main content

Four-Star Davin Cosby Commits to Alabama Basketball

The top-20 shooting guard in 2023 marks Alabama's third commitment in the class.
Alabama added a third player to its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday with the commitment of four-star Davin Cosby.

Cosby, a native of Richmond, Va., is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 114 player in the 2023 class according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He also ranks as the No. 16 shooting guard in the class.

Cosby stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs right around 180 pounds. One of his best attribute as an offensive player is his shooting ability, which will blend well with head coach Nate Oats' three-point-happy offensive scheme. 

Alabama won Cosby's pledge over the likes of NC State, Virginia and Wake Forest. Cosby visited Tuscaloosa the weekend of Sept. 3 and talked to BamaCentral about his visit a few days after.

"[The visit] was great. It was a good experience, a great environment," Cosby told BamaCentral. "It really felt like a family over there."

Cosby is the third commitment of the 2023 class for Alabama, joining in-state guard RJ Johnson and 6-foot-9 forward Sam Walters.

Cosby believes his skillset compliments the rest of the recruiting class very well.

"In this 2023 recruiting class they have Sam [Walters] and RJ [Johnson], so they’ve got a guard, they’ve got a forward, they need that scorer," Cosby said after his official visit. "I could come in and fulfill that because I can shoot the ball very well. I can also drive and create for others.”

Assistant coach Antione Pettway was Cosby's lead recruiter, and Cosby said that they had a tight relationship throughout his recruitment.

Approaching his senior season, Cosby transferred from his hometown of Richmond to Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C., in order to play against better competition. 

"I'm going to get better," Cosby said. "Better at my game, better at attacking the basket, being in control and getting stronger."

