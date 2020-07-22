Bama Central
James Brockermeyer Believes Alabama Has Shot at Nation's Top Recruiting Class: “The Tide is Going to Keep Rolling”

Tyler Martin

Five days ago, the University of Alabama football program reached into the state of Texas and secured the verbal commitments of two elite 2021 offensive line prospects, Tommy and James Brockermeyer. 

James joined the All Things Bama Podcast to detail his decision and says that his pledge still feels just as good as when he went public over the weekend. 

"Definitely still feels good and it's been a lot quieter," James said. "It was a big decision lifted off my shoulders and now I can focus on my senior season."

He also described his relationship with Crimson Tide assistant Kyle Flood, who has played a major role in landing, what could be called, the best offensive line recruiting haul in the country. 

"We have a really good relationship," James said. "I really enjoyed the coaching I got from him at a camp I went to there last summer. The Zoom calls talking football have been really awesome. He is really cool and someone I would love to play for."

As a Texas legacy, James mentioned that he appreciated how his father, Blake, who played for the Longhorns in the 1990s, handled his and Tommy's recruitment. 

"He definitely helped us look at it from an even playing field," James said. "He is the one who took us on all these visits. He has been through it before and been through the business of it so he was able to help us sift through it all. He knows what the real deal is and nothing gets by him. My dad has been an awesome resource throughout this whole thing."

Currently, Alabama's 2021 recruiting class sits No. 2 on the 247Sports Composite, behind only Ohio State. James believes the Crimson Tide has a real shot to grab the nation's top spot, as he has already done some recruiting himself.

"It is looking good right now," James said. "We have a good shot at finishing No. 1, I would say. It is going to be close, but I am looking forward to it. I am just honored to be apart of the class and the Tide is going to keep rolling."

