Jeremiah Alexander and Trequon Fegans Help Lead Thompson to Third Straight State Title

For the third straight season, Thompson High (Alabaster, Ala.) claimed the 7A state title, and the Warriors did so in dominating fashion. The final score was 38-22, but the game was way more out of reach than the score indicates. Thompson led Central Phenix City 38-8 with just over six minutes remaining in the game, thanks in part to some future Crimson Tide players who put their stamp on the game.

Trequon Fegans, who has been committed to Alabama since October 18, was lights out at the cornerback position all night for the Warriors. He snagged an interception with just over seven minutes remaining in the game, and his offense scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to solidify the championship victory.

Jeremiah Alexander, who some regard as the best defender in the state, was after Central-Phenix quarterback Caleb Nix all night. And yes, Caleb Nix is the younger brother of Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Alexander, the no. 1 ranked edge in the SI99 recruiting rankings, was able to track Nix down for a sack and a massive loss to close the first half.

Postgame, Alexander was gifted with victory leis as part of Thompson's tradition, which the Warriors trace back to Taulia Tagovailoa's time in Alabaster.

Alabama has some targets among the class of 2023 who are also part of the dominant Thompson defense in DL Peter Woods and CB Tony Mitchell.

Mitchell listed Alabama in his top seven back in late September, and he will likely have his eyes on Atlanta this weekend as he has been recruited heavily by Georgia as well.

Woods was dominant in the title game, but it was nothing new for the junior. Woods entered the contest with 84 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. He also posted an interception, fumble recovery, and forced fumble on the year.

Woods is close with fellow trench warrior Jeremiah Alexander, so we'll see if the 6-foot-3, 260 pound defender will join Alexander in Tuscaloosa as his recruitment develops.

The Alabaster to Tuscaloosa pipeline is gaining steam, and Thompson continues to breed champions with its third straight 7A state title.