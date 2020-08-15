Monkell Goodwine's Coach Weighs In On Commitment to Alabama: "He's the Perfect Person You Want in the Locker Room"

The University of Alabama football program added Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, four-star defensive end Monkell Goodwine to its 2021 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon and Bama Central caught up with National Christian Academy coach Andre Kates to offer some perspective into his star player's decision.

"Monkell is a kid that you would want in your locker room, he's a competitor," Kates told Bama Central. "He's been like that since ninth grade. When I knew he was going to be really, really good was when I first saw him run. Monkell has a knack for the ball and he is fast and if I'm not mistaken he ran a 4.54 or 4.56 (40 yard-dash) at 250 pounds at a camp. He runs with the wide receivers and defensive backs, I don't let him run with the offensive line and defensive line. He is just that kid.

"He's outgoing, he comes from a good home, he's the perfect person you want in the locker room. You can look it up, he has never had any off the field issues. He is the most humble kid you do not know. It is breathtaking."

From Kates' perspective, the Crimson Tide's ability to stay steadfast in its recruitment of Goodwine and iron sharpening iron-pitch from coaches is what won out at the end of the day.

"The consistency with Alabama really stood out," Kates said. "Everyone knows Alabama is a well-oiled machine. What you see is what you get. Coach [Nick] Saban made it clear, we have the best of the best of everything. He mentioned it Monkell, 'You are going to go up against the best tackles that are going to go out in the draft. You are going to play alongside some of the the best defensive lineman in the country.'

"That helped out a lot. Coach Sal, Coach Roach, and all those guys have been real with Monkell. What really helped was that Alabama sold itself and did not negatively recruit or talk bad about any other school."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kates was forced to make the unfortunate decision to push the football season back to the spring for his program, but he notes that, when the news broke, Goodwine was upset, but sees him progressing even more in the coming months to be in top shape when he arrives in Tuscaloosa.

In 2019, Goodwine totaled 68 tackles, 16 quarterback hurries, seven sacks, and three forced fumbles.

"He was pissed," Kates said. "There are no, ifs, ands, or buts about it. He was so mad because this has probably been the best offseason he has ever had. He has dropped some weight recently. This is only our fourth year as a school, and to finally has a strength and conditioning coach, helped a lot. He got bigger, faster, and stronger. He absolutely looks like a football player."

Kates revealed the glowing comments Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban mentioned to Goodwine that speak to how talented of a player the 6-foot-4, 255 pound defensive lineman is.

"Monkell is going to the best place where they can develop you the most," Kates said. "Coach Saban even told him, 'We do not have someone who is that big and can run as fast as you, and play as violent as you can on our team right now.' I can see it, he has the traits to make him a really special player."