Prize Wide Receiver Jalen Hale Commits to Alabama

The University of Alabama recruiting Class of 2023 made a strong bid to finish atop the final rankings this year when it landed prize wide receiver Jalen Hale on Wednesday afternoon.

The wide receiver from Longview, Texas picked Alabama ahead of his other two finalists, Texas and Georgia.

Hale was widely regarded as being one of the top remaining playmakers still available. He was No. 49 in the preseason SI99 rankings, and seventh wide receiver.

In short, Hale's a playmaker with a ton of potential.

Standing 6-2 and weighing 175 pounds, Hale is a three-sport athlete in basketball, football, and track, running a blazing fast 22.68 200-meter dash as a sophomore in 2020.

In his junior season on the football field, Hale has named a first-team District 7-5A selection, hauling in 50 catches for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns. For his career, he has 96 catches for 2,017 yards and 27 touchdowns in three varsity seasons.

According to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings, Hale is the 9th best receiver in the nation and the 51st best player nationally. At one point he was considered a consensus five-star prospect.

Along with the aforementioned schools, Hale received offers from schools like Florida, Michigan, Arkansas, LSU, and Texas A&M.

Hale is Alabama's 23rd commitment for the Class of 2023. However, he's just the third wide receiver, joining Cole Adams and junior-college transfer Malik Benson, whom some consider to be the top junior-college talent in the nation this year regardless of position.

This story will be updated