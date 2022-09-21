Skip to main content

Prize Wide Receiver Jalen Hale Commits to Alabama

Crimson Tide adds another prize prospect in its push to finish with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

The University of Alabama recruiting Class of 2023 made a strong bid to finish atop the final rankings this year when it landed prize wide receiver Jalen Hale on Wednesday afternoon. 

The wide receiver from Longview, Texas picked Alabama ahead of his other two finalists, Texas and Georgia.

Hale was widely regarded as being one of the top remaining playmakers still available. He was No. 49 in the preseason SI99 rankings, and seventh wide receiver.

In short, Hale's a playmaker with a ton of potential. 

Standing 6-2 and weighing 175 pounds, Hale is a three-sport athlete in basketball, football, and track, running a blazing fast 22.68 200-meter dash as a sophomore in 2020.

In his junior season on the football field, Hale has named a first-team District 7-5A selection, hauling in 50 catches for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns. For his career, he has 96 catches for 2,017 yards and 27 touchdowns in three varsity seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings, Hale is the 9th best receiver in the nation and the 51st best player nationally. At one point he was considered a consensus five-star prospect. 

Along with the aforementioned schools, Hale received offers from schools like Florida, Michigan, Arkansas, LSU, and Texas A&M.

Hale is Alabama's 23rd commitment for the Class of 2023. However, he's just the third wide receiver, joining Cole Adams and junior-college transfer Malik Benson, whom some consider to be the top junior-college talent in the nation this year regardless of position. 

See Also:

Alabama Crimson Tide Recruiting: Commitment Tracker

Class of 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings

This story will be updated

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

NCAA Logo - Transfer Portal
All Things Bama

Sports Illustrated: Changes Proposed to College Football Calendar

By BamaCentral Staff
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban brings his team onto the field for warm ups prior to the game against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Praises Clark Lea for Culture Change at Vanderbilt

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama basketball huddles against Auburn
All Things Bama

SEC Announces TV Schedule for 2022-23 Men's Basketball Season; 18 Alabama Games

By BamaCentral Staff
Nick Saban at practice
All Things Bama

First-Take Reactions to Alabama Football's 2023 Schedule: Three-and-Out

By Mason Smith
091522_WSO_ParkerRi_SoCarolina_RC4500
All Things Bama

Don't Call Alabama Soccer An Overnight Success

By Mason Smith
A row of helmets sit on the grass at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in Minnesota.
ASWA

2022 ASWA Week 6 State Football Rankings

By Christopher Walsh
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix 2013 game program cover
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

By Hunter De Siver
Bryce Young and Bill O'Brien at practice
All Things Bama

Report: Bill O'Brien on Nebraska's Top 3 Wish List for Next Coach

By Christopher Walsh