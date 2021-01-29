Recruiting Corner: 2021 National Signing Day Preview

A look at Crimson Tide targets heading into the traditional signing day on Feb. 3

Five days from now, the next crop of 2021 prospects will sign their national letter of intent to their respective colleges.

The Early Signing Period certainly casts a shadow over the traditional signing day but there still should be lots of interest for University of Alabama fans on Wednesday.

Alabama is still in the mix for a couple players that would put the exclamation points on the nation's no. 1 recruiting class per Sports Illustrated All-American.

For starters, Terrion Arnold is set to announce between the Crimson Tide, Florida, and Georgia at 3:00 p.m (CT) on Wednesday afternoon.

The versatile defensive back has been a coveted prospect by Alabama for a while now, but the Bulldogs and Gators have made this one really interesting.

Arnold has been to Tuscaloosa multiple times, most recently for the Iron Bowl back in November.

Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is down to Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M. All three teams have had the lead at one point or another in his recruitment.

LSU appears to have the slight edge for the in-state product at the moment, but it is still too close to call heading into the weekend.

Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who is arguably the best high school prospect in the country, will be taking his recruitment past February and into at least April.

His father, Pone Faletoi, spoke with 247Sports' Brandon Huffman:

"J.T. will not be signing next Wednesday," Faletoi said. "He won't be making a decision until at least April. He still wants to take visits. Whether those are officials when the NCAA opens it up, or us going out and checking those schools out, he still wants to visit a few schools."

Tuimoloau is down to Ohio State, Alabama, USC, Oregon, and in-state Washington. He has visited to all of those campuses with the exception of the Buckeyes'

"He wants to get out and see Alabama and Ohio State with us, just so we're all comfortable," Faletoi added.

Reportedly, the NCAA will open up a "quiet period" in place of the current dead period soon, that would allow recruits to visit schools but college coaches could not visit high schools.

All in all, that is is good news for the Crimson Tide, who definitely wouldn't mind adding another elite pass rusher.

Bama Central's Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.