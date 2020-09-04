Recruiting Corner: 2022 In-State Prospects to Watch as Alabama's High School Football Season Marches On

Like most years, the state of Alabama continues to produce quality football talent all across the state.

2021 is no different, but it's time to take a look at some of the juniors, in the 2022 recruiting class, making waves as the high school football season in the state enters into September.

The University of Alabama already has two elite 2022 commits in Thompson defensive end Jeremiah Alexander and Williamson linebacker Robert Woodyard. Both of them are already off to hot starts in their respective 2020 campaigns.

Here are five uncommitted 2022 players that Crimson Tide fans should keep an eye on for the rest of the season as all of their recruitments begin to pick up more steam.

DE Justice Finkley (Hewitt-Trussville - Trussville, Ala.)

The Crimson Tide offered the 6-foot-2, 250 pound Finkley back in June after a sophomore season where he racked up 64 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Finkley and the Huskies have only played one game so far in 2020, which was against Pinson Valley back on Aug. 21. In that matchup, the Indians' offensive line had no match for him and it felt like he was in the backfield on almost every play, registering multiple tackles for loss and a sack.

He was essentially unblockable for the majority of the evening, which led to a dominating Trussville win, 44-19.

This Friday, Finkley will have another chance to lead the Huskies against Spain Park at 7 p.m. (CT).

CB Trequon Fegans (Oxford - Oxford, Ala.)

Coming off a breakout sophomore year that saw 87 tackles, two tackles for loss, 21 pass-breakups, five interceptions, and one forced fumble, Fegans received an offer from Alabama in May.

He is already 6-foot-2 and fits the prototypical corner that coach Nick Saban and company love. Fegans is still really raw, but the talent is undeniable.

Kentucky commit Christian Lewis and Pleasant Grove had a ton of success last week against the Yellow Jackets in the air, but came up short, 29-28. Fegans and the Oxford defense will look to make adjustments on Friday against Scottsboro.

RB Emmanuel Henderson (Geneva County - Hartford, Ala.)

Henderson is one of the last prospects to prospects to have an in-person visit this year to Tuscaloosa. He visited the Capstone back in March for one of the program's Junior Days, where he received an offer.

His stellar sophomore season included 1,996 rushing yards on 157 carries and 32 touchdowns, to go along with 23 receptions for 342 yards and four additional scores.

The 6-foot-1, 185 pound tailback started his junior campaign with a bang last week against Wicksburg, tallying up 152 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

He is clearly Alabama's No. 1 target at the position in 2022, given that the Crimson Tide might not take a running back in 2021. There is a chance Henderson ends up as the No. 1 tailback in the country for his cycle.

Geneva County is back in action against Cottonwood on Friday.

DT Khurtiss Perry (Park Crossing - Montgomery, Ala.)

One could make the argument that Perry is the best defensive tackle in the state right now, regardless of class. The Crimson Tide offered last October in the middle of his 2019 season where he accumulated 151 (!) tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 13 tackles for loss.

Perry is already a national recruit with the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, and Florida also offering him this summer to go along with Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee, and LSU.

As a whole, the Park Crossing defense struggled against Auburn High two weeks ago, falling 46-28. Perry and company had a week to re-group and will face off with Spanish Fort on Friday.

LB TJ Dudley (Montgomery Catholic - Montgomery, Ala.)

Would you look at this? Another Montgomery area prospect that the Crimson Tide will try to land in 2022, to join the likes of Shaun-Dion Hamilton, Mack Wilson, and Henry Ruggs III who have suited up for Alabama in the past.

Dudley, who received his Alabama offer back in April, showed up in the Knights season opener two weeks away against Pike Road, recorded double-digit tackles.

Last season, the 6-foot-2, 210 pound 'backer made a name for himself, totaling 131 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. Like Henderson, this one could very well be another Auburn-Alabama battle down the line.

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.