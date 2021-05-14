Recruiting Corner: 2022 LB Shemar James Update Plus Alabama Offers 2022 German Prospect DL Hero Kanu

The Crimson Tide goes international plus an update on one of the state's highly-coveted 2022 prospects, defensive lineman Shemar James

It's not everyday that Alabama football goes international, but that's what happened on Friday morning when Crimson Tide assistant Holmon Wiggins offered a scholarship to 2022 defensive lineman Hero Kanu from Germany.

Kanu, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds, recently moved from Geltendorf, Germany to Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. to play his junior and senior seasons of high school football.

California schools moved their seasons to the spring and in his first year, Kanu has recorded 28 tackles, 12 solo stops, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one pass break up. The COVID-19 shortened season only last five games but Kanu is only scratching the surface of the player he could potentially be.

Since he has moved to the United States, Kanu has reeled in offers from the likes of Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, USC, UCLA, Washington, Texas A&M, Penn State, Texas and others.

Two of the Crimson Tide's six current commitments come on the defensive line in Walter Bob Jr. and Jaheim Oatis but Alabama will certainly continue to beef up that position group as the 2022 cycle heats up.

2022 DE/LB Shemar James update

With in-person recruiting opening back up on June 1, commitments are likely to start rolling in for the Crimson Tide after that. One of those prospects that could pull the trigger on a verbal pledge this summer is Mobile, Ala. product Shemar James, who is down to Alabama and Florida.

Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr. recently caught up with James at a 7-on-7 event in Orlando to discuss his recruitment.

“I would say I have a strong two,” James told Garcia. “Alabama and Florida, a strong two. Alabama, they're just, Alabama. Great facilities, great campus. The coaches, they really just want me to be there. And just the environment, and the chemistry I’m building with the coaches.

"And Florida, They are just going to put me in the right position to make plays, and get to the next level, which is the NFL.”

James was on campus back in April for A-Day and will take an official visit to Tuscaloosa the first weekend of June. A decision could come quickly following trips to Alabama and Gainesville.

Auburn and Oregon could also end up getting a official visit as well.