Recruiting Corner: Alabama in the Mix for Henry To'o To'o Plus A New 2022 Offer

This week, the Crimson Tide offered 2022 prospect Jake Pope from Buford, Ga. and Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o entered the transfer portal

With news of a coaching shakeup in Knoxville this week, Tennessee players are hitting the transfer portal at an alarming rate including running back Eric Gray, linebacker Quavarius Crouch, offensive linemen Wayna Morris, and Jahmir Johnson.

One player in particular that interests the Alabama Crimson Tide is rising junior inside linebacker Henry To'o To'o, who entered the portal on Wednesday.

To'o To'o was an SEC All-Freshman selection in 2019 and was the Volunteers leading tackler in 2020 with 76 total tackles, 47 solo stops, one sack, and one interception.

The West Coast native signed with Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee as a part of the recruiting class of 2019 over the likes of Alabama, Washington, and a plethora of other Power Five schools.

As it stands now, the Crimson Tide is back in the mix for his services along with USC and Michigan.

Alabama could use some more depth at one of the inside linebacker spot in 2021 after losing Dylan Moses to the NFL draft and Josh McMillion electing not to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA is giving every player.

If coach Nick Saban and company choose to use the transfer portal this offseason for building its roster, look to To'o To'o as its No. 1 target.

The numbers are tight in the 2021 class right now, but for a talented player like To'o To'o, certainly room can be made.

On the prep-level side of recruiting, the Alabama coaching staff offered 2022 prospect Jake Pope out of Buford High School.

Pope is a 6-foot-2, 190 pound athlete who can play defensive back and wide receiver. He also reports offers from Boston College, Virginia, Louisville, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Arkansas, among others.

Alabama has had success in the past at Buford reeling in prospects like rising sophomore offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin from the signing class of 2020.

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.