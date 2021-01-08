Recruiting Corner: Alabama Signees Competing For State Title Berths, More 2022 Prospects Narrow Lists

Crimson Tide signees Kendrick Blackshire, Jaeden Roberts, JoJo Earle, and Damon Payne still in respective high school playoffs

For those who don't live in the state of Alabama, high school football is still happening in some parts of the country, which is surprising during this part of the year.

In Texas, a trio of University of Alabama signees are competing for spots in their respective state title games.

Duncanville High School, which is led by linebacker Kendrick Blackshire, will play Southlake Carroll on Saturday in the Class 6A Division 1 semifinals.

Meanwhile, in the other Class 6A Division 1 semi, North Shore and offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts are squaring off against Westlake.

If both Duncanville and North Shore win, then we could see a matchup of future teammates in Blackshire and Roberts in the state title game, which would entice plenty of Crimson Tide fans.

In Texas' Class 5A Division II semis, Alabama signee JoJo Earle is looking to earn Aledo a spot in the state championship game for a second-straight season with a win over Rider.

On the season, the crafty wide receiver/running back has 15 touchdowns and over 1,600 yards on 84 receptions. He also has 11 additional scores on the ground.

Crimson Tide signee Damon Payne and Belleville play Class Tech in the Michigan Division 1 quarterfinals on Saturday as well.

Earlier this week, multiple 2022 prospects have narrowed their top schools down and Alabama was included in plenty.

Markeith Williams, a 6-foot-3, 180 pound safety from the state of Florida, has the Crimson Tide, Gators, and Ohio State among his final three.

How about one of the top offensive linemen from the state of Louisiana in the 6-foot-6, 285 pound Will Campbell from Monroe?

Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, TCU, and Oklahoma make up his top six.

IMG tailback Kaytron Allen also included in the Crimson Tide along with Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Texas, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, USC, and Tennessee.

Lastly, Texas wide receiver Evan Stewart, who stands at roughly six foot and 170 pounds, has Alabama in his top group along with a slew of Power Five programs.

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.