Recruiting Corner: Assessing Alabama's 2022 Needs

Defensive line, quarterback, and tight end are positions that the Crimson Tide will focus on during the 2022 cycle

As the recruiting world awaits a decision from 2021 defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, which won't happen until later this spring, the bow is tied on the University of Alabama's 2021 signing class.

Now, the page turns to the class of 2022.

The Crimson Tide had the No. 1 recruiting class in 2021, but can it do it again in 2022?

In this week's Recruiting Corner, staff writer Tyler Martin and Sports Illustrated All-American director of football recruiting dive into what the Crimson Tide might need at certain positions in its next batch of talented prospects.

Defensive line

Projected losses after the 2021 campaign among the defensive trenches include LaBryan Ray and Phidarian Mathis. Alabama has already added Walter Bob Jr. out of Louisiana this past Monday as the second member of the 2022 group, joining linebacker Robert Woodyard.

But expect the Crimson Tide to hit this area hard. It did signs four defensive linemen in 2021 but bodies are always needed in the trenches and you can never have too many.

Alabama is in luck this year because many elite defenders are in the Yellow Hammer State — Thompson's Jeremiah Alexander (previous UA commit), Hewitt Trussville's Justice Finkley, and Park Crossing's Khurtiss Perry.

Other names to watch include Shemar Stewart from Florida, Walter Nolen, a Memphis native, Mykel Williams from Georgia, and DanI Dennis-Sutton who resides in Maryland, a state that Alabama has had success in the recent past.

Quarterback

A signal caller is a priority position for coach Nick Saban and company every year and 2022 is no different.

After the 2021 season, Alabama will still only have three scholarship quarterbacks in Bryce Young, Paul Tyson, and Jalen Milroe.

One of the first recruits that new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien reached out to was Ty Simpson, who hails from Westview High School in Martin, Tenn. Simpson has a commitment date set for Feb. 19 and the Crimson Tide is in the mix along with Clemson, Tennessee, and others.

If Alabama were to go for an in-state prospect, Gordo's Tanner Bailey could fit the bill.

Tight end

The Crimson Tide are technically welcoming two tight ends into the program this offseason, Robbie Ouzts and Caden Clark, but lost one in Miller Forristall.

Ouzts signed in the 2021 cycle while Clark signed in 2020 but gray-shirted this past year.

No matter who the quarterback is this year, rising junior Jahleel Billingsley is primed to become a bigger threat in the Crimson Tide offense after catching 18 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.

His emergence could lead to an NFL decision from him at the end of next year so Alabama will need to land an elite tight end like Jake Johnson, Elijah Brown, or Holden Staes.