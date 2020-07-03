Recruiting Corner: Assessing What Alabama Might Do at the QB Position for 2021

One of the more interesting positions to keep an eye on during the 2021 recruiting cycle, has been quarterback for the University of Alabama.

The Crimson Tide has an experienced, redshirt-junior in Mac Jones, who is presumably set to start in 2020, and the heralded freshman, Bryce Young, who was the No. 1 signal caller in the nation last year.

Alabama coach Nick Saban has been keen on making sure a quarterback is in every signing class since he has arrived at the Capstone in 2007. But who will the program turn to in its 2021 class?

First, it was four-star prospect Drake Maye, who originally committed to the Crimson Tide in July of 2019, ultimately de-committing this past March and opting for his home state North Carolina Tar Heels instead.

Before Maye was a member of this class, there was buzz surrounding four-star dual threat passer Jalen Milroe, but he elected to land with Texas last summer, and is still committed to Tom Herman's program.

The Crimson Tide has still been in contact with Milroe up until this point, but then much of the coaching staff's focused turned to West Coast standout Miller Moss, who, ultimately, chose USC at the start of June.

Now, Florida State commit Luke Altmyer, who is a Starkville, Miss. native, is one of Alabama key targets at the position after he snagged a Crimson Tide offer last month. He just wrapped up his time at the Elite 11 Finals where he impressed many including SI All-American Recruiting Director, John Garcia Jr.

"Altmyers’ easy release was on display all week long and it created some oohs and ahhs down the field, particularly during the pro day workout," Garcia's assessment said. "His motion pushes the ball behind him more than most in the field, but the release speed makes up for the timing. The Florida State commitment felt like a top 10 lock before a rough accuracy gauntlet on Day 3."

At this moment, with no in-person camps able to be put on by schools, where prospects can be evaluated and offers can be handed out, Alabama is looking to flip one of two guys, Milroe or Altmyer.

