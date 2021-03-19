Recruiting Corner: Could Alabama Add A Second Tight End to 2022 Class?

Two new tight end prospects have received offers from the Crimson Tide this week

Last month, the University of Alabama football team received a verbal commitment from 2022 prospect, tight end Elijah Brown.

Despite that, the Crimson Tide appear adamant about adding a second tight end to its newest recruiting class.

And it makes sense.

Junior Jahleel Billingsley came on strong at the end of the 2020 season, hauling in 18 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns. If he keeps it up in 2021, he'll have an NFL decision to make next offseason.

The other most-experienced tight end on the roster is Major Tennison, who will be a redshirt senior this season.

On Tuesday, assistant coach Jay Graham extended Colston Loveland a scholarship offer. He is arguably the state of Idaho's best player in the 2022 cycle.

During his junior season, Loveland recorded 69 receptions for 816 yards and six touchdowns. For his career, Loveland has over 2,100 receiving yards and 21 scores.

The Potato State product stands at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds. His other offers include Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State, UNLV, Boise State, Utah, Colorado, UCLA, among others.

The Crimson Tide also offered Jaleel Skinner, who hails from South Carolina. Skinner, a standout at Greer High School, is being heavily recruited by the likes of Clemson, Florida, Texas, Arizona State, Florida State and the in-state Gamecocks.

Skinner, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, can line up anywhere on the field and a nightmare for opposing defenses. He also even saw time at cornerback during his junior campaign.

Other prospects to potentially keep an eye on at the position is Holden Staes, Oscar Delp and Jake Johnson.

Over the last two classes, Alabama has only added two tight ends combined with Robbie Ouzts and Caden Clark. It appears that coach Nick Saban and company want to hit a home run in 2022.