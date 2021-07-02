Recruiting Corner: Decision Day Coming for Antonio Kite on July 4

A preview of a Crimson Tide target's decision that's set for this weekend and a look at Alabama's slow climb to the top of SIAA's 2022 class rankings.

Alabama football could be seeing some fireworks come the Fourth of July.

On Wednesday, in-state 2022 athlete Antonio Kite announced that he would be making his college decision public on Sunday. The two-sport Anniston High School star is down to the Crimson Tide, South Carolina, Florida State, UCF and Tennessee.

Kite is being recruited as a defensive back by Alabama and also boasts an offer from coach Nate Oats and company on the hardwood. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound athlete visited Tuscaloosa at the beginning of June and has also taken official visits to Columbia, Orlando and Knoxville.

If he elected to join the Crimson Tide, he would be the first defensive back commit and ninth overall in the 2022 recruiting class. What type of player is Kite?

"Antonio has maybe the most natural athleticism of all [Alabama DB targets] this class," Sports Illustrated All-American football recruiting director John Garcia Jr. previously said on the All Things Bama Podcast. "He is an outstanding basketball player helping Anniston win a state title but his future is in football and Antonio knows that. He knows he's a football player at the collegiate level...

"Kite is a true-cover corner similar to a Jaycee-Horn build. He's a little more compact but with great length, speed and explosiveness. I think he could end up playing Nickel or that traditional corner spot."

SIAA 2022 Team Rankings Update

In the latest update of SIAA's team rankings, Alabama moved up from 21st to 16th in the nation after adding running back Le'veon Moss and hybrid wide receiver/tight end Amari Niblack during the month of June.

"Steady as she goes, Alabama's class is building at its own pace around Ty Simpson," Garcia added. June featured a pair of skill position additions in Louisiana running back Le'Veon Moss and massive Florida pass-catcher, Amari Niblack. We all know plenty more is on the way here."

The month of July could see a wave of additions in prospects like offensive linemen Tyler Booker and Dayne Shor, the aforementioned Kite, defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton, defensive back Jake Pope and wide receiver Omari Kelly.