Recruiting Corner: Impact of Landing 2021 WR Jacorey Brooks

Tyler Martin

Does the University of Alabama own South Florida? 

It sure feels that way when it comes to talented wide receivers. On Friday afternoon, 2021 four-star pass catcher Jacorey Brooks verbally committed to the Crimson Tide joining fellow receiver and Floridian, Agiye Hall. 

As of now, Brooks is the headliner of the Crimson Tide's 2021 class as the highest rated player out of the four verbal pledges. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 3 wide out in the nation, and on Rivals, he is listed as the No. 15 prospect overall. He checks out as the No. 52 on ESPN's Top 300 ranking. 

Barring anything unforeseen, the expectation is that Alabama ends up with four wide receivers in this class, and now that two spots are taken, who might be next? 

Four-star prospects, Brian Thomas Jr. and Xavier Worthy, come to mind first and are two names that fans should keep an eye on. 

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down on this week's Recruiting Corner. 

No. 1-1
Bostonfan1967
Bostonfan1967

Nice tidbit. Thanks.

