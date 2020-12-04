Recruiting Corner: Iron Bowl Visit Leaves Impression on Crimson Tide Target

2021 Michigan commit Xavier Worthy will make a final decision between the Wolverines and Crimson Tide on Dec. 16

Last week's Iron-Bowl visit to Tuscaloosa left quite the impression on Michigan commit 2021 wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Earlier this week, the speedy wideout announced that on Dec. 16, the first day of the Early Signing Period, that he will ultimately choose between Alabama and the Wolverines.

Watching Devonta Smith torch the Tigers secondary, in-person, for 171 yards and two touchdowns might have played a bigger role into Worthy mulling over his college decision, especially since he has been compared to Smith.

"Coach Saban said I reminded him of DeVonta Smith," Worthy told Bama Central when he got his offer from the Crimson Tide. "We have the same body type and play very similarly. With my speed, he said I could find a role in the offense they run."

Our friends at Wolverine Digest believe the Fresno, Calif. native is leaning toward the Crimson Tide and we have to concur at this moment less than two weeks away from his public decision.

Spending all that time and money to fly out to Tuscaloosa during a pandemic, when no official visits are taking place is a sign that Worthy is open to anything and nothing is set in stone with Michigan.

If he was to join Alabama's class, he would be the fourth wideout joining SI All-American candidates like Jacorey Brooks, Agiye Hall, and Christian Leary.

However, if Worthy decides to stick with the Wolverines, the Crimson Tide is also still actively recruiting Brian Thomas Jr., a native of Walker, La. There is also the possibility that both could end up in this class when it's all said and done.

Alabama is a fight with LSU and Texas A&M for Thomas' services and there have been plenty of momentum swings either way for all programs involved. This recruitment could ultimately play out until the traditional signing day in February.

Along with Worthy, 2021 safety Terrion Arnold was at the Capstone last weekend and just a couple days afterwards, he released a top five consisting of the Crimson Tide, LSU, Georgia, Florida, and Texas A&M.

Like Thomas, Arnold could wait til February as well, but the Crimson Tide has positioned itself in a great spot alongside the Gators and Bulldogs. But watch out for what 2021 linebacker Xavian Sorey decides later this month as he and Arnold have hinted about playing with one another at the next level.

Sorey was also in Tuscaloosa last weekend.

2023 offer

A 2023 in-state prospect earned an offer from the Crimson Tide this week.

Defensive tackle James Smith, a product of Carver High School in Montgomery, got the good news from Alabama assistant Charles Kelly. He also has scholarships from the likes of Georgia, South Carolina, Florida State, and Tennessee.

Smith is listed at 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds as a sophomore.

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.