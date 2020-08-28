Recruiting Corner: Previewing Tim Keenan's Decision

One of the Yellow Hammer State's best is set to come off the board on Saturday.

2021 defensive tackle Tim Keenan will be making his college decision this weekend and he is down to a final five schools of the University of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Georgia Tech, and UAB.

Keenan stands at 6-foot-2, 340 pounds, and is a violent, old-school run stopper. He commands double teams and can clog up the running lanes quite nicely.

Last season at Ramsay High School as a junior, he accumulated 43 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

His Rams are off this week, but last week, in the season opener, he helped lead a 35-0 shutout over Bessemer City, recording seven tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery that he scored a touchdown on.

It is very easy to see why some of the best defensive coaches in the nation like Nick Saban and Kirby Smart are after him. This is a recruitment the Crimson Tide has been in a for a while now offering him way back in the summer of 2018.

He has been to Tuscaloosa numerous times and has close relationships with former Crimson Tide standouts Quinnen Williams and Da'Ron Payne, who are also from the Birmingham area.

Stay tuned on Bama Central for full coverage of his decision on Saturday.

Here is Sports Illustrated All-American's full evaluation of what Keenan brings to the gridiron:

Prospect: Tim Keenan

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 340 pounds

Position: Defensive tackle

School: Ramsay High School

Schools of Interest: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Clemson.

Projected Position: Defensive tackle

Frame: Massive frame with thick torso and big hips. Big, powerful lower-half.

Athleticism: Displays surprising snap quickness and change of direction skills for a nose tackle. Excellent point of attack strength with heavy hands and a powerful punch. Flashes above-average closing quickness in space to reach ball-carriers.

Instincts: Go-to move is his swim move, and will swipe to shed blockers in tight space. Good ball-location skills in the post-snap phase - quick to read run and pass. Shows a knack for sniffing out screens and hustles in pursuit.

Polish: Should be able to contribute early in his college career due to size, toughness and strength. Already shows solid instincts and vision. Will need to continue improving his hand usage and add more to his toolbox.

Bottom Line: Keenan is a classic 0-technique/1-technique nose tackle who will fit in a 2-gap scheme. He is a natural space-eater with strength, vision and deceptive quickness to close and finish. He won’t generate an abundance of pass-rush production, yet he will be a valuable contributor on early downs to a defensive front.