Recruiting Corner: Two Key Alabama Targets Announce Decision Dates

Aug. 15 could be another huge day for the University of Alabama football program's 2021 recruiting class.

In the past week, two key Crimson Tide targets, four-star defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine and JUCO cornerback Khyree Jackson announced they will be making their decisions public on that aforementioned date.

We start with Goodwine, who released a new top five that included Alabama, Arizona State, Texas A & M, Kentucky, and Clemson. The 6-foot-4, 265 pound prospect and Sports Illustrated All-American candidate has been high on the Crimson Tide's list for a while and the feeling is mutual.

The Aggies appear to be the biggest threat to Alabama in the race for his services.

One of the top overall JUCO players in the country is Jackson. He has great size at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds and his coach at East Mississippi Community College, Buddy Stephens, was on local radio in Tuscaloosa this past week calling him the best corner he has ever coached.

If you are unfamiliar with EMCC and Stephens, check out the first two seasons of Last Chance U on Netflix and one will see the Division 1 and NFL feeding ground Stephens has turned it into.

As for the final schools in the mix for Jackson, it is Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and Oregon. He saw his recruitment soar this offseason from multiple Power Five and SEC programs.

Both additions would help immensely at positions of need moving forward for the Crimson Tide. Goodwine possess great upper body strength to maybe help him get a rotational spot early on as he develops, while Jackson could see early playing time and shore up a secondary that could see multiple departures following the 2020 campaign.

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down on this week's Recruiting Corner.