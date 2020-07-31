Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: Two Key Alabama Targets Announce Decision Dates

Tyler Martin

Aug. 15 could be another huge day for the University of Alabama football program's 2021 recruiting class. 

In the past week, two key Crimson Tide targets, four-star defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine and JUCO cornerback Khyree Jackson announced they will be making their decisions public on that aforementioned date. 

We start with Goodwine, who released a new top five that included Alabama, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Clemson. The 6-foot-4, 265 pound prospect and Sports Illustrated All-American candidate has been high on the Crimson Tide's list for a while and the feeling is mutual. 

The Aggies appear to be the biggest threat to Alabama in the race for his services. 

One of the top overall JUCO players in the country is Jackson. He has great size at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds and his coach at East Mississippi Community College, Buddy Stephens, was on local radio in Tuscaloosa this past week calling him the best corner he has ever coached. 

If you are unfamiliar with EMCC and Stephens, check out the first two seasons of Last Chance U on Netflix and one will see the Division 1 and NFL feeding ground Stephens has turned it into. 

As for the final schools in the mix for Jackson, it is Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and Oregon. He saw his recruitment soar this offseason from multiple Power Five and SEC programs. 

Both additions would help immensely at positions of need moving forward for the Crimson Tide. Goodwine possess great upper body strength to maybe help him get a rotational spot early on as he develops, while Jackson could see early playing time and shore up a secondary that could see multiple departures following the 2020 campaign.

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down on this week's Recruiting Corner.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: Take Me to the River

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

All Things CW: Did the SEC Just Do Something Really Smart?

Most of the attention regarding the SEC's move to a conference-only schedule dwelled on what college football lost this fall. In the big picture, though, the league might have just pulled off the biggest win

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

SEC Moving To 10 Game Conference-Only Football Schedule for 2020 Season, Will Begin Sept. 26

The start to the season will be delayed until Sep. 26

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

PAC-12 Releases 2020 Football Schedule and Plans for Return to Play

One of the first Power Five conferences to move to a conference-only schedule now has a concrete plan

Tyler Martin

Alabama Student-Athletes Set for Summer Commencement Ceremonies

The Crimson Tide’s summer graduates include five All-Americans as well as members of national and Southeastern Conference championship teams

UA_Athletics

All Things Bama Podcast: Former Crimson Tide WR Matt Caddell Reminisces on Touchdown Against Arkansas in 2007

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

NCAA Will Allow Student-Athletes to Wear Social Justice Statements on Uniforms

Along with uniform modifications, some football rules have been adjusted to limit COVID-19 spread

Tyler Martin

by

_Me

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 31, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Former Alabama Lineman Josh Swords Details Fight with COVID-19

Now an attorney in Tuscaloosa, Swords talked about his fight with the coronavirus that sidelined him for weeks

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Byrne's Building the Bama House

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco