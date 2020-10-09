Recruiting Corner: Upcoming Decisions Involving the Crimson Tide

October could be a pivotal month for University of Alabama football recruiting as the 2021 cycle begins to wind down.

A number of Sports Illustrated All American candidates and #SI99 members are set to come off the board and the Crimson Tide is still in the mix for a couple of them.

Let's start in the trenches:

OT - Amarius Mims (Bleckley County - Cochran, Ga.)

As of now, Alabama boasts the best offensive line group in the country for 2021 with Tommy and James Brockermeyer, Terrence Ferguson, and JC Latham, but adding Mims would be icing on the cake and, potentially, make this unit one of the best in modern recruiting history.

The Peach State product is set to decide between the Crimson Tide, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, and Florida State on Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m (CT).

Here is what SIAA has to say about him:

"Mims has the potential to become an elite left tackle at the next level. He has a high ceiling, thanks to excellent size, athleticism, length and good strength. His development with a skilled offensive line coach will be crucial, as he possesses all of the physical traits you look for. Projects as a high-end multi-year starter and potential all-conference player."

CB - Ga'Quincy McKinstry (Pinson Valley, Ala.)

This is one that the entire state of Alabama has been holding its breath for. McKinstry announced earlier this week that he would be making his decision public on Oct. 25 between the Crimson Tide, Auburn, and LSU.

A two-athlete in football and basketball, McKinstry's athleticism make him a must get for the Crimson Tide. He checks out at no. 49 on the #SI99.

"McKinstry is one of the most gifted athletes in the class of 2021 in two sports, a rare feat at any age," SIAA evaluates. "He can legitimately be considered America’s top cornerback and contend as one of its top wide receivers and scoring guards all in the same breath. If and when he focused on one position, or sport, there isn’t much of an athletic ceiling in his game — the same reason his prospects in the secondary are so intriguing."

DE - Khristian Zachary (Carrollton - Carrollton, Ga.)

Alabama is still looking to shore up on the defensive line in this class and Zachary could be a solid addition to the class, if the Crimson Tide end up pushing for his commitment on Oct. 15.

The 6-foot-3, 250 pound prospect's top six includes the Crimson Tide, Colorado, Tennessee, Georgia, Missouri, and Oklahoma. SIAA offers its evaluation below:

"Zachary is one of the most well-rounded defensive ends in the class of 2021. Boasts the speed, power and quickness needed to disrupt the run and pass. Projects as a weakside defensive end, with the versatility to slide inside once the additional weight comes. Surefire multi-year starter for Power-5 program, with NFL upside."

2022 DB Sam McCall (Lake Gibson - Lakeland, Fla.)

Another domino in the 2022 recruiting class, McCall, is expected to fall on Oct. 28, which is his birthday as well. The versatile defensive back is choosing between Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and Florida State.