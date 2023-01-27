Skip to main content

Recruiting Rundown: How Does Alabama Compare to SEC so far with Class of 2024?

In the early portion of the 2024 recruiting cycle, how is Alabama stacking up to the rest of the conference?
Most college football programs have closed the book on the 2023 recruiting cycle, with the only thing being left is to have the remaining signees enroll. If there are some players and programs with room left, it won't be anything to garner headlines.

The attention is now on the 2024 class, and momentum is beginning to pick up for next year's senior class. The Alabama Crimson Tide already has several high-profile commitments, but it isn't the only program in the SEC that's off to a strong start. 

Granted, it is still early in the recruiting process (no team has more than eight verbal commits) but let's see how the best conference in college football is making its early mark.

According to 247Sports, Alabama currently ranks third among SEC teams regarding 2024 recruiting. Here is the most updated list at the time of this article:

  1. Georgia
  2. LSU
  3. Alabama
  4. Florida
  5. South Carolina
  6. Tennessee
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Ole Miss 
  9. Arkansas
  10. Auburn

As it stands, only three teams have a verbal commit from a 5-star recruit in the 2024 class: 

 - For Alabama, it's quarterback Julian Sayin, the top prospect in California

 - Georgia has the top tight end prospect Landen Thomas, who stands a 6-foot-4 and plays for Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia

 - Florida will have an immediate replacement for Anthony Richardson in DJ Lagway, a top-5 prospect both at his position and in the state of Texas

This is an improvement on multiple fronts for the Gators as they failed to sign a 5-star prospect in the 2023, and 2023 4-star quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada pulled a 180 on Florida after an NIL deal fell through.

Georgia is also becoming Tide End-U, even with the NFL departure of Darnell Washington. The Bulldogs will have Brock Bowers and 2023 tight end prospects Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie (both are 4-stars) before even getting to Thomas. 

Tide-bits

  • By February 1, Ellis Robinson IV will announce his college commitment, where Alabama, Colorado, LSU, Georgia and Miami are in contention for the consensus No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class 
  • Alabama continues to show its strength in regards to in-state presence as the Tide has already earned a commitment from the top player in Alabama, cornerback Jalen Mbakwe
  • In regards to the entire college football landscape, Alabama sits fifth overall in team recruiting rankings for 2024, trailing Georgia, LSU, Florida State and Notre Dame. The second half of the top 10, however, is an interesting mix of programs: Texas Tech, Oregon, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio State

Players to Watch

Ellis Robinson IV, cornerback, IMG Academy: Robinson is the 13th-overall prospect, the same as Colorado commit Cormani McClain. Experts say Robinson will likely commit to Georgia.

Perry Thompson, wide receiver, Foley: Thompson is the top receiver in the state and it already committed to Alabama, further cementing the Crimson Tide footprint. With the recent view of Alabama receivers not being the most positive, Thompson's arrival could be more anticipated depending on how the 2023 season goes.

Malik Blocton, defensive line, Pike Road: Blocton recently earned an offer from Alabama. He is a 3-star recruit from Pike Road, which is about 15 minutes from Montgomery. As of now he's projected to choose Auburn, but with the Crimson Tide now an option, he'll be a guy to watch.

