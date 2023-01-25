Skip to main content

Alabama Basketball Set to Host 4-Star Recruit Against Mississippi State

The Crimson Tide takes on the Bulldogs at Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night — and will have an important guest in attendance.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide staff alongside head coach Nate Oats are already busy on recruiting its Class of 2024.

The Crimson Tide has offered 26 different prospects in that class already according to 247Sports. Of those 26, nine are power forwards.

One of those nine, one will make his first appearance in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night.

Donnie Freeman, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound power forward out of the Washington, D.C. area is scheduled to be in attendance Wednesday night following an official visit on campus.

Freeman attends St. John's High School in the nation's capital. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 43 overall player and the No. 6 PF in the Class of 2024. He is the top player from Washington, D.C.

Freeman has 17 offers, including the likes of LSU, Syracuse, Xavier and Marquette. However, Alabama is one of just three schools that he has visited thus far — the other two being Iowa and Texas.

Freeman will get to see a red-hot Crimson Tide team on Wednesday night. Alabama is ranked second in the country — its highest since the 2002-03 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Crimson Tide takes on Mississippi State at 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

See Also:

How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12

How Alabama Basketball is Handling Success, Battling Complacency

Tale of the Tape, No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 2 Alabama: All Things CW

The Bond Between Rylan Griffen and Jahvon Quinerly

Can No. 2 Alabama Limit Tolu Smith Again?

All Things Bama Podcast: CoMo is NoMo

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban coming out of the visitor's locker room at LSU
All Things Bama

Why Alabama Losing Both Coordinators Isn't Necessarily a Bad Thing: Just a Minute

By Katie Windham
Griffen-Quinerly
All Things Bama

The Bond Between Rylan Griffen and Jahvon Quinerly

By Mason Smith
Joe Namath, The Sporting News, Jan. 25, 1969
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Hunter De Siver
Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban prior to a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Initial Hot Board for Alabama Offensive Coordinator: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Essence Cody - Alabama WBB
All Things Bama

2023 Women's Basketball Signee Essence Cody Named McDonald's All-American

By Mason Smith
Jalen Hurts, black and white
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Jalen Hurts' True Alma Mater

By Hunter De Siver
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs out of the pocket against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
All Things Bama

Which Team Has Better Claim to Jalen Hurts, Alabama or Oklahoma?

By Edwin Stanton