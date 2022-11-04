Skip to main content

Recruiting Rundown: The Quarterback Room

The Crimson Tide shouldn't have any issue finding a Bryce Young's successor

When it comes to positional depth, Alabama has always had an embarrassment of riches. There is no denying it. 

Having the ability to rotate multiple players that were once elite recruits, now Power 5 starters, gives advantages in the areas of accountability, versatility and preparation. Even so, if there's any position that would be understandably short on depth, it would be quarterback.

For most programs, getting past the starter and the backup usually leaves either a freshman or a much older player whose talent didn't outmatch those above him. 

Then again, Alabama isn't most programs.

Here's a quick look at Alabama's QB depth chart

  1. Bryce Young - the top dual-threat prospect of his class, now a reigning Heisman winner who may be the first quarterback off the board in the next NFL Draft.
  2. Jalen Milroe - a 4-star recruit who, as a redshirt freshman, filled in for Young the second half of Arkansas and led the offense to five scores in eight drives. Did I mention he also threw for 111 yards and three touchdown and ran for 81 more in his first career start against Texas A&M?
  3. Ty Simpson - another 5-star recruit who was a top-3 QB in his class, now a freshman who's barely played in his first season.

The players on the bench would be definite starters almost anywhere else, but instead, Nick Saban has two quarterbacks who were in the top of their respective classes waiting for their turn, which will comes as it's inevitable that Young will leave for the NFL after this season.

Once that time comes, however, a new set of challenges present themselves. Milroe and Simpson will have to compete with two more 4-star quarterbacks from the 2023 class: Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan. 

Whoever survives that battle will then have to contend with a) returning players who are hungrier for the position, and b) yet another top recruit in Julian Sayin of the 2024 class.

It's unrealistic to just assume that any of Bryce Young's successors will match him in production, but it's also equally crazy to think that Alabama has multiple options in terms of those with the potential to do so. 

Like anyone with potential, no one really knows the results until they happen, but for the foreseeable future, they'll need a few extra chairs in the quarterback room.

