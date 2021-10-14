Remaining 2022 Alabama Basketball Targets

Where Alabama stands on some of its biggest remaining targets in the 2022 cycle

After the commitment of five star point guard Jaden Bradley two weeks ago, head coach Nate Oats and the Alabama basketball staff are in great position to bring in one of the best recruiting classes in recent memory. The Crimson Tide is still in the hunt for many other top-ranked prospects.

Brandon Miller

Elite small forward Brandon Miller has Alabama in his top five options along with Tennessee State, the NBL, the NBA G-League, and Kansas. Kansas was recently added, and Miller will visit the Jayhawks this weekend.

The Tennessee native visited Alabama a second time on September 25.

“I think the selling point to the kids is once you go be a pro, you’re a pro. You’re not coming back to college. Can’t play in college,” Oats said last week when asked what his pitch his for prospects contemplating the professional route. “There’s something to be said for having a college experience. There’s also something to be said for preparing yourself to go play in the NBA. I still think college can do that better than anywhere.”

The visit to Kansas was added after Miller moved his original commitment date back from September 27, but Alabama is still in a good spot to land the lanky forward. Miller currently has no set commitment date, but the expectation is late October or early November.

Jarace Walker

Another premier prospect, Walker is a 6-foot-8, 220 pound power forward who is high school teammates with recent Alabama commit Jaden Bradley at IMG Academy.

Walker visited Alabama a second time on October 2, with Bradley accompanying him on the visit just after his own commitment. Alabama is apart of Walker’s top seven, but Alabama, Auburn, and Houston seem to be a few of the frontrunners for the behemoth of a prospect.

While Walker has no set commitment date, his ties to Bradley give Oats and company a good shot at picking him up as another major commitment.

Rylan Griffen

6-foot-5 shooting guard Rylan Griffen has shown more and more interest in Alabama as of late. In early September, the Texas native named Alabama as one of his top 10 schools.

Griffen told Sports Illustrated All-American that Jaden Bradley has made an effort to recruit him since making his commitment.

“That’s actually pretty cool that he started to hit me up because it shows that I’m really wanted there,” Griffen said.

Griffen plans to take his final recruiting visit to Alabama later in October and plans to make his commitment in early November.

Noah Clowney

Alabama has emerged recently as a strong possibility for power forward Noah Clowney.

The South Carolina product stands at 6-foot-10, and has already taken official visits to Florida, Virginia Tech, and Indiana.

Clowney has a commitment date set for October 31 but planned an official visit with Alabama just before on October 23.

“The coaches I’ve talked to, they have really good energy. But I need to go see how it feels in person, the facilities, see how I like the team,” Clowney said of his upcoming visit.

Kimani Hamilton

Last week, forward Kimani Hamilton named Alabama as one of his final two schools, along with Mississippi State.

Hamilton will visit Alabama on October 23 with Clowney, The Mississippi native does not have a commitment date set as of now, but will visit his final two options over the next two weekends.