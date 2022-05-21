Report: Arch Manning Planning to Visit Alabama Next Month

Arch madness is returning to Tuscaloosa, Ala., next month. According to a report from 247Sports, Arch Manning will visit Alabama on the second weekend of June. The top-rated player in the 2023 class will also visit Georgia on the first weekend of the month as well as Texas the week following his visit to Alabama.

Manning has already made multiple trips to Tuscaloosa, most recently visiting the Crimson Tide on April 2. Friday, Alabama coaches traveled to Isidore Newman High School to take in Manning’s spring game.

Manning is widely regarded as the top player in next year’s recruiting class. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback is a polish passer and also offers the athleticism to make plays with his feet. During his junior season last year, he threw for more than 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns with four interceptions while adding 365 yards and eight more scores on the ground.

Alabama, Georgia and Texas are thought to be the three schools with the best shot of landing Manning. However, Florida and LSU are also pushing hard to make up ground. Earlier this month, Manning spoke with On3 Sports, stating that decision is “kind of getting closer” but that he doesn’t have a target date in mind.

“I don’t really have a point yet, but I guess it’s kind of narrowing stuff down,” Manning said. “I’m looking forward to [making a decision] either before the season or during the season or after the season. If I was ready I’d probably commit right now, but I’m not, so I’m just waiting.”

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning and nephew to former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. He is the grandson of former NFL great Archie Manning.

Along with Manning, Alabama will also be hosting another prized quarterback in Eli Holstein during the second weekend in June. The pair of passers are the top quarterbacks on the Crimson Tide’s board for the coming class.

Alabama will likely be looking for Bryce Young’s replacement next offseason as the reigning Heisman Trophy quarterback is projected to be an early pick in next year’s NFL Draft. The Crimson Tide signed highly-rated quarterbacks the past two years, bringing in Jalen Milroe in the 2021 class as well as SI99 member Ty Simpson this year.