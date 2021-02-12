Wayne HC Roosevelt Mukes Jr. Explains What Alabama is Getting in 2022 TE Elijah Brown: "The Sky's the Limit For Him"

The University of Alabama football program continued to build on the foundation of its 2022 recruiting class on Friday morning with the addition of tight end Elijah Brown.

Brown, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound prospect from Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio, chose the Crimson Tide over a slew of other Power Five schools like Notre Dame, LSU, Auburn, Penn State, USC and others.

He was pinpointed as one of Alabama's top targets to start the 2022 cycle and Bama Central caught up with his coach Roosevelt Mukes Jr. to learn more about what the Crimson Tide is getting with Brown.

"I've seen him grow so much as a person and a player," Mukes said. "What he allows us to do is create mismatches in the game. He has soft hands and he is a really good player. He's the kind of guy that looks forward to whatever challenge is in front of him."

As a junior, Brown hauled in 20 receptions for 278 yards and one touchdown. He also helped block for an offensive line that piled up 1,754 rushing yards and 24 scores on only 277 attempts.

Mukes noted that the Warriors offense was primarily 70 percent run this past season, but that could change in the future given Brown's skillset.

"For us, we ask him to do a little bit of both," Mukes said. "He has done a good job of embracing that role of blocking and then catching passes when needed. He's exceptional at both. As a coaching staff, we just need to a better job of ultilizing his abilities."

According to Mukes, Brown will fit in just right with the culture of coach Nick Saban's program because of his work ethic, competitive nature, and willingness to work on his craft day in and day out.

"I think he will fit in just fine," Mukes said. "Going to a school like [Alabama], you have to be ready to compete every single day. That's part of the challenge and why so many good players go there. They look forward to that challenge and Elijah is super competitive. He wants to do whatever to help the team win.

"He has a strong work ethic with the mindset that he has to get better every single day."

Brown originally earned an offer from the Crimson Tide back in the summertime from then running backs coach Charles Huff, who has recently moved on to Marshall, but since adding Jay Graham to the tight end coach position and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, his relationship with the staff has only gotten better.

"They did a good job building that relationship," Mukes said. "That's a very important piece and I saw Alabama that throughout the coaches changes. Those changes happen all the time but they continued to stay at it and build a good relationship with Elijah and his family. I've seen it grow throughout this whole process."

Mukes added that Brown's potential is limitless and that the Crimson Tide is getting a 'tremendous' athlete.

"I would say that the sky's the limit for Elijah," Mukes said. "If he buys in and continues to work hard, the sky is the limit for him. You want to remain hungry and humble. I think he can do that because how well he has handled the recruiting process. He's mature and never let anything get to his head."