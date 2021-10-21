What Tre'Quon Fegans Commitment Means for the Future of the Alabama Defense and DB Room

Tre'Quon Fegans of Thompson High told the world he’ll be wearing Crimson for the next four years on Monday. Fegans was committed to Miami until October 11, and he committed to Alabama a week after his decommitment.

Fegans is a 6-foot-2, 181-pound athletic cornerback, and he has been a large part of the success of the Thompson defense throughout his senior season. Alongside Fegans is fellow Alabama commit Jeremiah Alexander, who helped a little bit in recruiting the star corner.

The Alabama commits have contributed to make this Thompson defense one of the greatest ever, allowing under three points per game through their first nine games.

Fegans is the first Alabama class of 2022 commit to be listed as a cornerback, although Antonio Kite may end up playing corner in college as well.

Like most position groups for the Crimson Tide, Alabama is loaded for the foreseeable future at defensive back. For the class of 2022, Alabama has safety Jake Pope, Antonio Kite, and Fegans incoming so far. There has been a push by fellow recruits to bring cornerback Earl Little Jr. to come join the Crimson Tide, so Alabama is looking to add more athletes to the position.

Currently, Alabama has junior Jordan Battle, sophomore Malachi Moore, junior Demarco Hellams, senior Josh Jobe, and junior Jalyn Armour-Davis as their starting DBs. Sophomore Brian Branch, senior Daniel Wright, and junior Marcus Banks also see significant playing time.

Alabama also brought in a stout DB class in 2021 with headliners Kool-Aid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold, and DeVonta Smith.

It’s not like freshman have no chance of starting, though, as it has been done recently by Malachi Moore in 2020 and Patrick Surtain II in 2018. McKinstry also got a start this season in the Mercer game.

Every season is a fresh start, and the incoming talent will have a chance to beat out one of the veterans for a job.

For the incoming defensive back of Fegans, Pope, and Kite, they can expect to be made better daily by the competition they have to face to get on the field for game days.

Plus, they can be reassured by the NFL success of former Crimson Tide DBs and the fact that Nick Saban is at heart a defensive backs coach.

Fegans has a good chance to be the next great cover corner in the Alabama program with his size and athleticism. He may have to wait his turn, but that hasn't proved to be a problem for those before him.