4-Star 2027 LB Jalaythan Mayfield Speaks on Recent Alabama Visit
Over the last month, the Crimson Tide has seemingly found its stride on the recruiting trail for the 2026 class, so much so that Kalen DeBoer and the staff have been able to delve into the class of 2027 a bit, welcoming several highly rated prospects for unofficial visits.
One prospect that was on campus this summer, 4-Star linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield, spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI about his experience in Tuscaloosa, opening up on what he learned about the program as well as his relationship with the coaching staff.
The Lincolnton, North Carolina native, who was in Tuscaloosa for a visit on June 13, said, "My visit to Alabama was great, I really enjoyed my time there. I definitely believe I'm growing closer to the staff."
He continued, "What really impressed me on my visit is how everyone got after it, from the players all the way to the coaches."
Mayfield has seen a meteoric rise over the course of this summer, drawing interest from nearly every major program across the nation. Outside of his visit to Alabama, he also spent time in Coral Gables with the Miami Hurricanes on June 18.
While it is still very early for the already highly touted prospect, Mayfield looks to be one of the top targets in the 2027 class for many schools. Alabama will its work cut out for it if it hopes to land a commitment from the 6-foot-1, 215 lb. defender.
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)