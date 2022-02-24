Who's Next: A Look at Alabama's Next Possible Commitments

Following Jahlil Hurley's commitment Tuesday, here are a few players who could join the Crimson Tide in the near future.

Alabama’s 2023 class is beginning to build up steam. The Crimson Tide received a commitment from one of the nation’s top players in Jahlil Hurley on Tuesday. The five-star cornerback joins fellow defensive back Elliot Washington II as Alabama’s two current commitments.

That number could grow in the coming weeks as the Crimson Tide looks to build on its momentum while putting together another loaded class in this year’s recruiting cycle.

Here’s a look at a few Alabama targets to keep an eye on moving forward.

Kelby Collins | DL | 6-5, 280 | Gardendale, Ala. Kelby Collins' Instagram

Collins provided Alabama with some encouragement Tuesday when he hinted at teaming up with Hurley following the cornerback’s announcement on social media. Collins grew up a fan of the Crimson Tide and lives an hour away from Alabama’s campus. However, he’s also considering Auburn, Clemson and Georgia.

While Collins hasn’t named a leader in his recruitment, he did speak highly of Alabama following a visit last month.

"They have become high on my list because they produce so many good d-linemen," Collins told BamaCentral last month. "It doesn't feel like this is going to be it for Alabama, so that's great to see for the program and great for me to hear."

Collins also told BamaCentral he is close with Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach, stating “It’s probably one of the top relationships I have out of all the schools.” The defensive line is a priority for Alabama in the current recruiting cycle, so expect Roach and the rest of the Crimson Tide's staff to continue to push for Collins' commitment moving forward.