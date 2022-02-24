Skip to main content

Who's Next: A Look at Alabama's Next Possible Commitments

Following Jahlil Hurley's commitment Tuesday, here are a few players who could join the Crimson Tide in the near future.

Alabama’s 2023 class is beginning to build up steam. The Crimson Tide received a commitment from one of the nation’s top players in Jahlil Hurley on Tuesday. The five-star cornerback joins fellow defensive back Elliot Washington II as Alabama’s two current commitments.

That number could grow in the coming weeks as the Crimson Tide looks to build on its momentum while putting together another loaded class in this year’s recruiting cycle. 

Here’s a look at a few Alabama targets to keep an eye on moving forward.

Kelby Collins | DL | 6-5, 280 | Gardendale, Ala.

2023 DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale, Alabama

Collins provided Alabama with some encouragement Tuesday when he hinted at teaming up with Hurley following the cornerback’s announcement on social media. Collins grew up a fan of the Crimson Tide and lives an hour away from Alabama’s campus. However, he’s also considering Auburn, Clemson and Georgia.

While Collins hasn’t named a leader in his recruitment, he did speak highly of Alabama following a visit last month.

"They have become high on my list because they produce so many good d-linemen," Collins told BamaCentral last month. "It doesn't feel like this is going to be it for Alabama, so that's great to see for the program and great for me to hear."

Collins also told BamaCentral he is close with Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach, stating “It’s probably one of the top relationships I have out of all the schools.” The defensive line is a priority for Alabama in the current recruiting cycle, so expect Roach and the rest of the Crimson Tide's staff to continue to push for Collins' commitment moving forward.

Peter Woods | DL | 6-3, 260 | Alabaster, Ala.

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Peter Woods

Woods also expressed his excitement following Hurley’s commitment Tuesday. Like Collins, Woods grew up an Alabama fan. The Crimson Tide is seen by many as the leader in his recruitment. Alabama signed two of Woods’ high school teammates in edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander and defensive back Trequon Fagans in this year’s class. The Crimson Tide is also in the mix for five-star Thompson cornerback Tony Mitchell in next year’s class. Reuniting the foursome in Tuscaloosa would set up Alabama’s defense for years to come. 

Makari Vickers | CB | 6-1, 180 | Tallahassee, Fla.

Four-star cornerback Makari Vickers

Vickers is no stranger to Tuscaloosa. The Tallahassee, Fla., native took in multiple games inside Bryant-Denny Stadium last season and visited Alabama for its Junior Day last month. Following that visit, he told BamaCentral that “Alabama is at the top” of his recruitment.

“It’s Alabama, why wouldn’t you consider them?” Vickers said last month. “They’re almost always in the SEC Championship Game, the national championship. They’re always in the playoffs in general, so why wouldn’t you consider them?”

Alabama signed Vickers’ former teammate, Terrion Arnold, from John Paul II Catholic High School in last year’s class. The two are close friends, and Arnold has already nudged his former teammate about reuniting at the next level.

“That’s actually a running joke between us,” Vickers said last month. “He’s always like, ‘Let’s run it back for like three more years.' That’s his slick way of trying to get me to come to Bama.”

Vickers said he plans on returning to Tuscaloosa again this spring. Perhaps he’ll leave as the Crimson Tide’s next commit. 

Nico Iamaleava | QB | 6-5, 195 | Downey, Calif.

Class of 2023 quarterback Nico Iamaleava

Alabama has had recent success reeling in quarterbacks from out West. Could Iamaleava be the next five-star talent to continue that trend in next year’s class?

Arch Manning might be the most talked-about quarterback in the current recruiting cycle, but he isn’t the only top passer Alabama is after. Iamaleava has already made two visits to Tuscaloosa and is looking to return for a third this spring.

While most expect Manning to set off the dominoes at the quarterback position, it wouldn’t be that much of a surprise to see Iamaleava announce his decision first. If so, it’s hard to imagine Alabama making the 6-foot-5, 195-pound pro-style passer wait on a commitment. 

Ryqueze McElderry | OL | 6-3, 340 | Anniston, Ala.

2023 offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry

McElderry is currently committed to Georgia, but it’s no secret the childhood Alabama fan still has a place in his heart for the Crimson Tide.

“It’s just in our family, everybody loves Alabama in my family,” McElderry told BamaCentral earlier this week. “I’ve still got love for Alabama. I know that I’m committed to Georgia, but Alabama has always been my dream school. That sets Alabama apart from all the other schools.”

Alabama was late to show interest in McElderry, offering him last November. At that point, the 6-foot-3, 340-pound offensive lineman was already well on his way to committing to Georiga.

The Crimson Tide might have received a boost in their efforts to land the in-state lineman this week as Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke stepped down from his position. While McElderry said the move did not affect his commitment, he did indicate that he is still considering other schools aside from Georgia. The Anniston, Ala. native is set to visit the Crimson Tide again on March 5 and is also planning to make trips to Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia this spring.

