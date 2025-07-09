2026 5-Star SG Caleb Holt Visiting Tuscaloosa this Fall
While the Alabama football team has undoubtedly put together an impressive summer on the recruiting trail, Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide basketball team have begun to pick up some steam as well with the 2026 class.
This week, 5-Star shooting guard Caleb Holt from Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida locked in an official visit to Tuscaloosa for October 3-5, according to Brett Greenberg of 247Sports.
The 6-foot-5, 200 lb. prospect is originally from Huntsville, Alabama, spending his first three seasons of varsity basketball with Buckhorn High School before making the move to Prolific Prep ahead of his senior year.
He recently suited up for Team USA U19 in the FIBA U19 World Cup where, across a six game stretch, he averaged 10 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot over 50 percent from both the floor and beyond the arc and was a key piece in helping Team USA secure a championship.
Holt is a dynamic prospect with the ability to both attack the basket and dominate from the perimeter, but he stands out even more so on the defensive end. He can guard multiple positions and is a fierce rebounder, using his lengthy, athletic build to fight for position.
As of now, Alabama does not hold any commitments in the 2026 class, but has locked in four other official visits outside of Holt in 4-Stars Tarris Bouie (September 6), Deron Rippey, Jr. (September 13), Jaxon Richardson (September 13) and Cole Cloer (October 18).