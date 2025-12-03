Alabama Guard Aden Holloway Out for Clemson Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 12 Alabama men's basketball will be without Aden Holloway against Clemson, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats.

Oats shared some injury news during Tuesday's press conference, but he did not mention the junior guard. That said, he missed the season opener with a wrist injury, and Oats told CTSN that he reaggravated it.

Holloway did not come out for pregame warmups and he'll be sidelined along with guard Latrell Wrightsell and forward Keitenn Bristow. Both Wrightsell and Bristow have lower-leg injuries and are considered day-to-day.

That said, Alabama guard Jalil Bethea will make his season debut against Clemson. Bethea suffered a foot injury during a practice in mid-September. After the injury occurred, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats shared that "While there is no timetable for Bethea’s return, we do not anticipate this injury is season-ending and we expect him to return this year.”

Oats said on Tuesday that Bethea was day-to-day, but Yea Alabama, UA's NIL collective announced less than an hour before the game that he'll face the Tigers.

“He’s been out a long time now, so going back to where he was getting to at the end of the summer, going into the fall, he can really shoot,” Oats said. “He’s super athletic, so it gives us more depth in the backcourt. Very skilled offensive player.

“We’re challenging him to get better defensively, get stronger. I think Henry’s done a really good job with him when he’s been out of getting stronger. It’s easier to put weight on when you’re not practicing every day, burning all those calories off. So, I think Henry and Amanda have done a really good job trying to change his body over and get a lot stronger, so he can be a better defender, because we need him to be significantly better on defense.

“He’s also got to take care of the ball a little bit better. Sometimes decision-making needs some improvement, but man, when he’s got it going and playing in the open floor, he’s one of the more talented kids we’ve had come through here. He can really shoot it. He can really score. He can get downhill and play athletic.

“So, we want to make sure he’s healthy before we put him out there. He’s been out there doing some live stuff in practice the last couple days. He’s looked pretty good, but he’s also rusty. He hasn’t played basketball in a couple months, so we’ve got to make sure he’s playing where we need him to play before we put him back in there in a game.”

