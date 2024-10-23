2027 Crimson Tide Commits Dominating in Sophomore Seasons
Alabama Class of 2027 commit Jabarrius Garror, out of Vigor High School in Vigor, Alabama, is posting video game like numbers this season for the Wolves as just a sophomore.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Garror is an athletic edge rusher with the ability to fly around the field and make plays at nearly every level.
In just eight games this season, the Vigor product has compiled a whopping 68 tackles, 39 of which are for a loss, and 14.5 sacks.
Garror was named by the AHSAA Radio Network as the Alabama Player of the Week for his performance against the Williamson Lions. The sophomore 12 tackles, 7.0 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. Not to mention, Garror also forced two fumbles and had two pass deflections.
He is rated as the second overall player in the state of Alabama and is the sixth ranked edge rusher in the country for the 2027 class. He committed to the Crimson Tide in July of this year, joining Ba'Roc Willis who committed just a day prior.
Willis, another edge rusher hailing from Moody, Alabama, possesses a similar build to that of Garror, and has also been an absolute game wrecker for opposing offenses this season.
Willis has 65 tackles, 15 of which are for a loss, and 12 sacks this season, and has helped guide his team to a 6-2 record.
The Tide holds the first ranked class in 2027 as of now, and looks to certainly have two very strong foundational pieces in Garror and Willis.