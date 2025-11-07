5-Star Guard Caleb Holt to Visit Tuscaloosa for LSU Game
As of now, Alabama basketball holds just two commitments in the 2026 recruiting class from 4-Star prospects Tarris Bouie and Chris Washington, Jr. With less than a week until the early signing period kicks off, however, Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide staff are looking to change that.
One of the Tide's top targets throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle has been 5-Star guard Caleb Holt, a Huntsville, Alabama native who currently suits up for Prolific Prep in Florida. The highly touted prospect has yet to make his commitment, but he is now expected to make a trip to Tuscaloosa for the upcoming football game against LSU on November 8, according to Joe Tipton of Rivals.
This will be Holt's second time in the Druid City this fall, having previously made the trip in September for the Crimson Tide's football game against Wisconsin. He has also taken visits to Ole Miss (April 20), Arkansas (August 30), Providence (September 19), Arizona (October 3), Kentucky (October 11) and Houston (October 26) this year.
As of now, Holt is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Florida and the No. 3 overall prospect in the class behind Kentucky commit Tyran Stokes and Duke commit Jordan Smith, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He stands 6-foot-5, 200 lbs. with extremely long arms that allow him to play even above his own already impressive size. Holt is a dominant scorer on the offensive end with the ability to both shoot and drive effectively, and he is also a lock down defender, using the aforementioned lengthy frame to suffocate opposing offenses.
While he is currently suiting up for one of the nation's top high school basketball programs as is, Holt has also spent time with the Team USA. He's played for both the u17 and u19 teams over the last few years, leading both to gold medal finished in his time with them.
In the 2025 FIBA u19 World Cup Final, Holt played 15 minutes against Germany and scored eight points on 4-of-5 shooting. He also snagged three rebounds, as well as four assists and two steals. Across the seven games throughout the whole tournament, he averaged 10 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.
While Holt has previously indicated that he may wait until 2026 to make his official commitment, a visit this late in the cycle could be good news for Oats and the Alabama staff. The Crimson Tide's 2026 class is currently ranked No. 22 in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but landing a player like Holt would certainly be a massive boost.